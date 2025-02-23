After the Green Deal the Clean Industrial Deal arrives

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Clean industry – Wednesday 26 the Commission will present the Clean Industrial Deal, a sort of son of the Green Deal, a plan that has the purpose of making the heavier industry of the block cleaner but at the same time stronger. As promised by President Ursula von der Leyen, the simplification will be central, with the European producers of sectors such as steel and cement that argue that excessive bureaucracy and high energy costs make them unable to compete with the United States and China.

Buy European – According to some drafts circulated in Brussels, the plan would aim to stimulate the demand for eco-sustainable “Made in Europe” assets, reaffirming the existing objective to produce 40% of the key components of EU clean technology within the blockade . To this end, the Commission intends to set shares to ensure that governments and other public authorities acquire these assets.

A little less clean energy – The action plan for energy at affordable prices will also be presented on Wednesday 26. Brussels is evaluating the possibility of supporting investments in infrastructures for the extraction of fossil fuels abroad and to move to long -term contracts for the GNL, to reduce high energy prices that damage the European industries.

Placare Trump – The strategy could also serve to satisfy some of Trump’s requests, thus trying to avoid a commercial war with the United States. In particular, the draft refers to the “Japanese model”, which provides for the direct purchase by the Government of participations in Gnl companies abroad in exchange for continuous access to gas at preferential prices. In this case it could be US companies. Brussels also thinks of speeding up authorizations for emerging nuclear technologies.

Other hot themes

Three warr war – On Monday 24 February the third anniversary of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia will resort. And three years after the beginning of the war, the fate of the country seem to be more gloomy than ever with Zelensky who has lost what has been his main ally so far, the United States, with the new president Donald Trump who has literally turned against him against him And that is negotiating with Vladimir Putin a peace that is not what Kiev would have liked.

Europe displaced – The European Union expected a US disengagement, but was displaced by the rapidity and violence with which it arrived. The block is trying to elaborate a line to cope with the new situation but, as always, foreign policy is the area in which decisions are more difficult to take, given that the unanimity of the 27 member countries is needed. But the moment requires difficult and immediate choices.

All in Kiev – To show the proximity to Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary, both the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will go to Kiev, “to reaffirm our support for the heroic Ukrainian people e Democratically elected Volodymyr Zelensky, “explained Costa, thus indirectly responding to Trump who called Zelensky a” dictator “. With them there will also be the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez.

Macron in Washington – Emmanuel Macron instead on Monday 24 will fly to Washington to meet Trump, becoming the first European leader to keep talks in the White House in the new era. The French president will try to convince the American to not abandon Ukraine and not to impose duties on his allies. “I will tell him ‘you cannot be weak in front of President Putin. It is not from you”, and that “among allies, we cannot make the other suffer with rates”, Macron anticipated.

And also Starmer – Less courageous with the statements was the British premier Keirs Starmer, who will also fly to the USA (Thursday 27) but who avoided talking to the press of the meeting so as not to express himself on the recent sorties of Trump and risk making him nervous. On Monday 24, however, it should announce a substantial support package in Kiev, which includes new sanctions and new military aid. However, a signal for the powerful (and irascible) ally.

Trump does not seem well arranged – Starmer and Macron “did nothing” to put an end to the war in Ukraine he said Trump to Fox. “Macron is a friend of mine, Starmer is a pretty person but they have done nothing. Instead he is acting for a reason: I hate to see all these deaths,” he added. If the good morning you see from the morning it does not seem an excellent start for the discussions. We hope they are not humiliated at the press conference like the poor king of Jordan Abdullah II.

New penalties to Russia – Meanwhile in Brussels, always on Monday 24, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet, which will march the event by approving the 16th pack of penalties against Moscow. The package introduces new personalities and entities in the EU Blacklist, new prohibitions on exports to Russia and which aims to be an additional 73 boats of the so -called shadow of the Kremlin.

Exemptions for Hungary – The Hungary of Viktor Orban has accepted the package but only after tearing some exemptions that will allow the Hungarian Mol to use refined Russian oil products at national level, to subtract the equipment for the maintenance of the Druzhba elevation from the sanctions and to guarantee that the Budapest Metro can continue to receive the necessary assistance and repair services from federation companies.

Instead the sanctions to Syria – Always at the Foreign Affairs Council, the ministers of the twenty -seven will definitively approve the suspension of most of the penalties to Syria, those concerning the energy and transport sector, but also the banking sector, to allow the arrival of funds that mainly allow to support reconstruction efforts.

The future of Gaza – The EU-Israel Association Council will also be held on Monday 24, in which the conflict with Hamas and the prospects for the future of Gaza will be discussed. The European Union refused Trump’s plan to expel the Palestinians from the strip, a plan supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the meeting will be an opportunity to have a “Franco confrontation”, said the high representative Kallas. To represent Israel there will be the foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The review is not on the table – In the past, some countries, Spain and Ireland in the lead, had asked for the suspension or at least the revision of the Association Council, as a form of pressure on Tel Aviv to reduce the strength of attacks on Gaza which led to the killing of over 48 thousand Palestinians . But the hard line has never passed, with Israel who has the firm support of countries such as Hungary and Germany. “The review of the advice is not on the table, but there are important issues to be discussed,” explained a high European diplomat.

Elections in Germany – The Germans will go to the polls today, Sunday 23 February, to elect the members of the Bundestag. Friedrich Merz, leader of the Cdu-Csu, is certain as a future chancellor, with the party that should collect 30% of the consents. The SPD of the outgoing Chancellor Scholz should collapse to 15 percent, the Greens at 13 percent and the liberals even to 4 percent, risking to stay out of Parliament. All the eyes focused on the extreme alternative to Germany (AFD) given to a historic 20%.

Merz the anti trump? – A strong Europe has always needed a strong Germany. The 69 -year -old Merz has moved his political formation more to the right and also criticized Angela Merkel (with whom he never got along), especially as regards migrants. With its sockets of clear positions (especially for the Germans always very balanced and calm) could present themselves as the European Anti Trump. But how much power it will also depend on which coalition it will be able to form in order to govern. Follow the updates live.

EU Council

Rural development – The agriculture council will also be held on Monday 24. The ministers of the twenty -seven will discuss the “rural verification”, that is, the practice of reviewing policies from a rural perspective to ensure that they are in line with the needs of people who live and work in rural areas. The ministers will also discuss how to integrate rural development more effectively into the EEE strategies and funds and how to take into account the needs and challenges of these regions.

Towards the euk – On Tuesday 25, the General Affairs Council will be held, with the ministers responsible for European affairs that will start the preparations of the European Council of 20 and 21 March 2025. During the meeting the Commission will also present its work program that promises unprecedented “simplifications” “For companies and save up to 37 billion.

EU Parliament

Relations with the USA – A delegation from the Internal Market Commission and consumer protection will be in Washington from Monday 21 to Friday 24 to meet the members of the United States Congress, US government bodies, academics and representatives of industries, in the field of efforts to strengthen cooperation transatlantic in key political sectors.

The post Brexit – A delegation from the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commission will go to London from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 to discuss united UE-REGNO relations. We will talk about competitiveness and investments, the reconstruction of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, banking supervisory, financial services and digital finance.

Enlargement – A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Commission will visit Moldova from Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 to meet members of the government and Parliament of the country and discuss the reforms taking place to carry on the adhesion of the nation to the EU. The MEPs will also discuss the new EU tool of 1.9 billion euros in support of the country, on which Parliament will vote in March. The delegation will meet, among others, the president Maia Sandu.

Balkans – A delegation from the Commission for Security and Defense will go to Sarajevo from Monday 24 to Thursday 27 to reconfirm the commitment of the European Parliament in favor of the stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina as a country candidate for joining. The deputies will meet the political leaders of the nation and will also evaluate the work of the military operation Eufor Althea.

Deputies in Lombardy and Veneto – From 24 to 26 February, a delegation from the Industry Commission will go to Veneto and Lombardy to visit the main industrial areas of the two regions. On the agenda, visits to Fincantieri, at Mose, at the Qascom aerospace center in Bassano del Grappa, at Rir – Air (innovation and aerospace research), at Gnutti Carlo Spa in Maclodio and the Arvedi Group in Cremona.