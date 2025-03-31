After the stop in Georgescu in Romania the radical right joins and flies to the polls

In Romania the right flies to the polls after the opposition formations have joined the support of the root candidate George Simion. The move was made in view of the presidential elections scheduled for 4 and 18 May, after the citizens of the country were called to return to the polls following the cancellation of the ballot last December, in which the far-right and pro-Russian candidate had won Călin Georgescu.

To cancel the return was the Constitutional Court, following the accusations of foreign interference in favor of Georgescu, to whom he was also forbidden to apply again. At that point the ultra -annualists allied themselves in support of Simion, leader of the opposition alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the second party of Romania.

The polls

An opinion survey conducted by the Institute of Verifield polls and commissioned by Nicuōor Dan, one of the candidates, showed that Simion would be growing and could aim to obtain 35 percent of the votes in the first round.

According to the survey, Victor Ponta, former left minister whose policy has become more nationalist, would have obtained only 21.1 percent of the consents, while the mayor of Bucharest, Dan, candidate as independent, 20.8. According to the same detection, the support for the EUR of Simion is equal to 31.7 percent, while the Social Democrats in the Government are at a disadvantage with 21.2.

Simion’s party turned from a fringe of no vax groups during the Covid pandemic in the main opposition force, appealing to the working class diaspora and young voters and exploiting popular anger towards traditional politicians.

The three candidates

Simion, 38 years old, has in the past supported the restoration of the borders of Romania preceding the Second World War, which include areas now in Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, and has been declared a non -grateful person in the last two countries.

His main opponent, Ponta, 52, left the position of prime minister in 2015 after a fatal fire in a nightclub led to great anti-corruption protests. The politician said he supported what defines a “radical change” in place in the United States and has courted the voters with an ultra -annualist trend, while supporting the role of Romania in the EU and NATO.

Dan, 55 years old, is instead an centrist who supports Romania’s belonging to the EU and NATO and most of the current aid to Ukraine.

The Romanian president plays a semi-executive role that includes the Presidency of the Council that decides on military aid and on the expenditure for the defense and can veto the EU votes that require unanimity.