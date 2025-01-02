After Tony Effe then let’s censor Watussi too





Premise: I don’t really like listening to music. I like Tony Effe much less. His songs? Yes, I find them sexist too. Am I to be censored? Honestly no. And actually they never were. TonyEffe, despite the reversal of the Municipality of Rome, will in any case perform at New Year’s Eve. But not only that. The Roman trapper will be a competitor at the Sanremo Festival after having achieved enormous success with the summer hit ‘Sesso e samba’. This last song probably has nothing sexist about it, but it was broadcast everywhere and at any time of the day or night, suggesting to children that they heard it in shopping centres, in swimming pools and even during the show ‘Affari Tui’ which what matters most in life is having sex and dancing the samba. Of course, it is not a sexist message like those that appear in other Tony Effe songs, but it is equally harmful. Or not? Probably not, but the main point is that music is art and art has no obligation to be educational. If this were the case, then we would have to ask for the removal of the middle finger of the artist Maurizio Cattelan, symbolically positioned in the center of Piazza Affari or we would have to fight to demolish the “phallic” statue of Pulcinella which for a few months stood out in Piazza Municipio, in Naples .

We could go on and on, but let’s get back to the field of music. A singer like Marco Masini was literally crucified for “Bella trova” and “Vaffanculo”, but the respectable censorship of a certain politics (left, center or right) risks encouraging the advance of an ideology woke according to which Watussi, Edoardo Vianello’s “very tall negroes” should no longer be broadcast/listened to.

And then? Should we also censor Totò for ‘Malafemmena’ or Riccardo Cocciante for “Bella senz’anima”? And what would happen to ‘The giant and the little girl’, a song by Lucio Dalla which tells the story of a rape committed by a pedophile against a minor? Song from the early 70s which was already partially censored by Rai at the time.

Be careful, because it’s Tony Effe’s turn to suffer the reprimands of the feminists, but tomorrow it could be the turn of the good soul Fred Buscaglione for having “objectified” women with the song “Che Doll” of 1955 or of Roberto Vecchioni who in 1992 wrote “Donna con la skirt” and sang: “Take the one with the brains, let the one who has a career fall in love with you, the one with the dick and the black flag, the one bald singer and the barricadera”.

And what about Vasco Rossi who in 1980, in ‘Colpa d’Alfredo’, sang: “She went home with the nigger, the slut!”. Yes, it’s true, Tony Effe will give a private concert that will not be organized and sponsored by the Municipality of Rome and, therefore, the Capitoline centre-left will be able to say that it has withdrawn (albeit at the last minute and in an awkward manner) from an event that could have appeared sexist and immoral.

But, from the point of view of public finances, isn’t it more immoral to have opened almost 300 construction sites and to have closed just over 50 a few days before the start of the Jubilee?