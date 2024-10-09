Agatha All Along: Is This Finally the Arrival of the Missing Character in the Avengers Movies?

Since Marvel launched its ambitious Disney+ series lineup, Agatha All Along has become one of the most anticipated projects. A direct follow-up to WandaVision, which took the world by storm in early 2021, this spin-off features Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. Fans fell in love with the character’s quirky, mischievous nature, making her one of the show’s standout characters. Now, three years later, Agatha is back on our screens—but is the excitement still there?

The Place of Agatha All Along in the MCU

At first glance, the timing of this series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems a bit peculiar. Where exactly does it fit in, and what does it bring to the broader story? That’s the question many are asking. While its placement in the MCU timeline might seem unclear, it does have a few tricks up its sleeve, laying the groundwork for some intriguing possibilities.

One of the biggest reveals in the series could hint at the potential return of the Scarlet Witch, a beloved character played by Elizabeth Olsen. There’s also speculation about the introduction of one of the most powerful entities in Marvel lore—a revelation that was accidentally spoiled, but more on that later.

Leaked Characters and Hidden Identities

Leaks have become almost routine for Marvel, and Agatha All Along is no exception. One of the most interesting leaks came in the form of Funko POP figures, which have a history of accidentally revealing key plot points. Two characters in particular have caught fans’ attention: a teenage boy played by Joe Locke and a mysterious witch portrayed by Aubrey Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza’s character, named Rio Vidal, was created specifically for the series and has no basis in the comics—a move Marvel has made before. Rumors suggest she might be a “Green Witch” or “Witch of the Earth,” potentially a nod to The Wizard of Oz. Some even believe she had a past relationship with Agatha.

But here’s where things take a surprising turn. According to the leaked Funko figure, Aubrey Plaza isn’t playing just any witch—she’s playing Death herself. Knowing Plaza’s talent for portraying dark, complex characters, this reveal is intriguing. And in the context of the MCU, it’s a massive shift. Death is one of the most formidable cosmic beings in Marvel comics, a character who was notably missing from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Death’s Impact on the MCU

In the original comics, Death played a significant role in shaping Thanos’ motivations. But in the MCU, the Russo brothers opted for a different approach, turning Thanos into an eco-terrorist with a plan to balance the universe. While this choice worked for the films, some comic purists were disappointed by the exclusion of Death. Now, it seems that she’s finally making her entrance, though perhaps not in the way fans expected.

This revelation also fits into Marvel’s current trend of exploring cosmic entities, as seen in The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and What If…?. The introduction of Death signals a broader expansion of the MCU’s cosmic storyline. While it’s worth noting that leaks like this should be taken with caution—Funko has been wrong before—the idea of Death’s arrival brings a new level of excitement and weight to Agatha All Along.

Could This Lead to the Return of the Scarlet Witch?

With a character as powerful as Death, capable of resurrecting anyone, the series could pave the way for the return of Wanda Maximoff’s children, Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd. This theory has been floating around since the end of WandaVision, and now it seems more possible than ever.

There’s also speculation that Agatha herself could be running from Death, having evaded her grasp for centuries by absorbing the life force of other witches. This might explain her desperate journey along the “Witches’ Road,” a potential storyline where she seeks to reclaim her powers while also trying to avoid her grim fate.

What to Expect from Agatha All Along

As the series unfolds, we can expect to learn more about these revelations and their implications for the broader MCU. With the possibility of a Scarlet Witch return, the introduction of Death, and Agatha’s personal battle for survival, Agatha All Along is shaping up to be a pivotal chapter in Marvel’s future.

The series is set to explore deeper themes of life, death, and power, and with its star-studded cast—including new talents like Aubrey Plaza—it promises to be a wild ride. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Marvel’s cosmic stories or just someone who loves a good villain, Agatha All Along offers plenty to get excited about.

Marvel’s journey into its darker, more mystical side seems to be just beginning, and Agatha All Along might just be the spark that lights the way.