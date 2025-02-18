Airplane crash in Toronto, Flight Delta Airlines turned upside down and takes fire: what we know

Credit: John Nelson



Airplane crash in Toronto, Canada: a plane CRJ-900 of Delta Airlines from Minneapolis with 80 people on board (of which 76 passengers) is overturned and set on fire Yesterday 17 February 2025 at 14:45 rooms (20:45 Italian) immediately after landing at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto, fortunately without causing victims. The financial statements of the airplaneing in Toronto del Flight 4819 amounts to 18 injuredincluding two adults and a child in serious condition. It is being investigated on the possible causes and on the exact dynamics of the accident.

According to the testimonies of some passengers, the accident occurred as soon as the carts of the trolley touched the landing track. This is also confirmed by the video of the landing, which show a rather abrupt impact With the soil and plane that tilts until it touches the track with one of the two wings, which would have caught fire. According to the witnesses in the aircraft, the plane would have spread briefly on your side before completely overturning. After the accident, in addition, the plane lost the right wing.

Will be made investigations To define the exact dynamic, the causes of the aerial inconvenience. The factors that may have influenced are the not exactly optimal weather conditions (snow and gusts of wind up to 65 km/h with a temperature on the ground of –8.6 ° C), any technical malfunctions or again human mistakes in correctly carrying out the landing maneuver. As confirmed also by the head of the Canadian firefighters Todd Aitkenat the time of the landing, the track was dry and the winds were not so intense as to arouse concern, but the visibility was limited also due to the snow raised by the gusts.

Radio communications between the control tower and the plane were absolutely normal Until the time of the accident: the flight controllers had warned the pilots that the gusts of wind could have disturbed the landing, but everything was part of the norm and there were no signals of concern.

The aircraft involved in the accident belonged to the same family of CJ-700 of the American Airlines Involved in the Washington accident of January 29, in which the collision between a scheduled plane and a military helicopter caused 67 victims.

That of Toronto is the Fourth plane crash in the last three weeks In North America, after Washington’s disaster on January 29, thePhiladelphia accident of 31 January which caused 6 victims andAccident in Alaska in which a small plane crashed causing 10 victims.