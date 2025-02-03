Airplane crash in Washington, the update of the ERSB on the causes of the clash with the helicopter

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently sent a investigative team in Washington to collect data and analyze the causes of the air -core of the January 29, 2025. On that occasion, in fact, a Bombardier crj700 operated by Psa airlines and a Sikorsky Uh-60 Black Hawk Of the American army collided over the Potomac river, near the Ronald Reagan national airport of Washington (DCA). The impact was devastating and did not leave survivors among the 64 people on board of the plane and 3 crew members of the helicopter. Below, we present a detailed reconstruction based on preliminary information provided by investigators.

The plane crash in Washington: the analysis of the black boxes of flight 5342 and the helicopter

The January 30, 2025during a press conference, the NTSB declared that the black boxes of the CRJ700 and the UH-60 had not yet been recovered, since they are still underwater. Being the first day of investigation, investigators did not provide precise data, limiting themselves to confirming that recovery operations were in progress. The January 31, 2025both the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the CRJ700 Flight Data Recorder (FDR) have finally been recovered and sent to the ARSB laboratories for the analysis. The CVR has recorded 2 hours and 4 minutes of good quality audiowhich can provide important details on the communications in the cabin in critical moments before the impact. The FDR contains about 400 flight parametersincluding altitude, speed, structure and commands performed by the crew, which will be analyzed to precisely reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

As for the UH-60, the recovery of black boxes has revealed one water infiltration in the CVRwhich has temporarily made data analysis impossible. The investigators of the ERSB, however, remain confident of being able to extract the data in the next few days, using advanced techniques for the recovery of stored information. The analysis of the helicopter FDR will be essential to understand the sequence of events from the point of view of the EUH-60 crew and evaluate any technical or operational factors that may have contributed to the collision.

What we know about flight AA 5342

Flight AA 5342, operated by Psa airlines under the brand American Eaglehad started from Wichita, Kansas, with DCA destination. The plane, recorded N709PS, was configured to transport up to 67 passengers with 4 crew members, but at the time of the accident there were 60 passengers plus 4 crew members.

To 20:15 Local, the plane was 37,000 feet during the descent to Washington. At 20:39 and 10 seconds, the Potomac Approach authorized the crew for the instrumental approach to track 1.

To 20:43:06, The CRJ700 contacted the Torre di DCA, which required if the crew was available to change the approach to track 33. After a quick internal briefing, the drivers accepted the change.

To 20:45, The automatic pilot was deactivated to manage the manual approach to track 33.

To 20:46:29, The synthetic item of the on -board automatic system made the callout “1000 feet“, noting the crew that was 1000 feet in height compared to the ground.

To 20:47:39, The Tcas (Traffic Collision Avoidance System) emitted a traffic Advisory (TA), with the synthetic sound warning “Traffic, Traffic”, indicating the presence of a nearby aircraft.

What we know about the UH-60 “Pat 25” helicopter

The Sikorsky Uh-60 Black Hawkwith the radio name “Pat 25”, he was engaged in a training mission and was passing along the “Route 1“, which follows the Potomac river at a maximum altitude of 200 feet (61 meters). The route would then have requested a transition on the “Route 4“, which provides for a maximum altitude of 300 feet (91 meters).

To 20:46:01, The control tower of DCA has transmitted an alert to Pat 25 regarding a traffic to 1,200 feet during the approach to track 33.

To 20:47:39, The tower asked Pat 25 if he had the CRJ700 in sight. The crew replied affirmatively, which means that at that point the helicopter was responsible for visual separation with the approach jet.

Air disaster in Washington: the analysis of the impact between the aircraft

To 20:47:42, The tower orders Pat 25 of Passing behind the CRJ700 to maintain separation.

To 20:47:58, The crew of the CRJ700 has an immediate verbal reaction, indicating that they have probably seen the helicopter too close. The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) records an increase in the cj700 cj700, a possible attempt at evasive maneuver.

To 20:48:00, The impact takes place. The CRJ700 and the UH-60 collide to 325 feet (+/- 25 feet) altitude. The sounds of the collision are clearly felt in the recordings of the piloting cabin.

Both aircraft fall into the Potomac river.

The novelties about the possible causes of the airplaneing

In light of what emerged we can highlight three factors which probably have heavily influenced the tragedy.

The separation in class B

Although the standard procedures in the airspace Class B they foresee one separation of 1,000 vertical feet and 3 horizontal nautical miles between line aircraftin high traffic density airports such as Washington DC, Chicago and New York, FAA allows reductions in separation to optimize the flow of air traffic. These reductions are carefully managed to maintain an adequate safety margin while increasing the operational capacity of the airspace.

In the case of the accident, the UH-60 pilot confirmed that it has the CRJ700 in sight and, consequently, the responsibility of the separation passed to the crew of the helicopter.

Use of night viewers (NVG) on the UH-60

Although the UH-60 Black Hawk offers excellent visibility from the cabin, it has been confirmed that the pilots wore night viewers (NVG) at the time of the accident. Nvg improve night vision, but significantly limit peripheral vision, making it more difficult to identify lateral movement.

Optical illusions

Another critical factor is that, flying at low altitude Above an enlightened city, urban lights can be confused with those of a aircraft, creating optical illusions that make it more difficult to identify approaching traffic. Add to this that the CRJ700 approached a direction with the background of the city, which could have made even more complex for the crew of the helicopter clearly distinguishing the incoming jet.

Tcas and operational limitations

Tcas (Traffic Collision Avoidance System) is an ancient system installed on planes to detect the presence of other aircraft nearby and help pilots maintain a safe separation. The system works by questioning the transponders of the other aircraft and showing their position on the on -board screen. Tcas provides two types of notices:

Traffic Advisory (TA) – A sound warning (“Traffic, Traffic”) that informs the pilots of the presence of a nearby aircraft.

(TA) – A sound warning (“Traffic, Traffic”) that informs the pilots of the presence of a nearby aircraft. Resolution Advisory (RA) – A automatic education to change the altitude, indicating to the pilots if they have to climb or go down to avoid a collision.

However, Tcas has operational limitations At low altitude: TCAS RA notices are inhibited under 1,000 AGL feetto avoid dangerous maneuvers during the critical phases of the flight, as a landing and take -off. Traffic notices (TA) may not be effective under 500 feet, further reducing the usefulness of the system in the moments immediately preceding the impact. In the case of the accident, the CRJ700 was about 325 feet altitude, which means that the Tcas did not provide any indication of maneuver to pilotsleaving the separation entirely to visual management.

Conclusion

This accident raises questions crucial On the management of visual separation between fixed and rotating wing traffic, especially in a congested and strategic area such as the Airplane of Washington DC at the moment, the investigations are still in progress and further details will emerge with the in -depth analysis of the black boxes recovered and radar and ATC recordings. The Investigators of the ERSB, together with the Army and the Army of the United States, are working to determine the chain of events that led to this tragedy, evaluating all the factors involved, from the effectiveness of communications to the management of visual separation, until the role of the night viewers used by the crew of the helicopter.

In the meantime, the aerovia dedicated to helicopters near DCA airport was temporarily closed to traffic helicopters, a precautionary measure to avoid further risks while evaluating possible changes to operating procedures. We have to wait further official updates, But one thing is certain: accidents like this should never happen. The safety of aviation is based on a continuous revision of procedures and learning from tragic events like this. The conclusions of this investigation could lead to significant changes In the way helicopters and commercial traffic operate in the vicinity of high traffic density airports.