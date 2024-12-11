Alaska Baby, the documentary: Cesare Cremonini’s journey of rebirth on Disney+, trailer and when it comes out

From Emilia Romagna to the Caribbean. And then north. But also a journey into the soul of a singer-songwriter. Disney+ has announced Alaska baby, the documentarythe video and musical project of which Cesare Cremonini is the protagonist. Here’s everything we know.

Alaska Baby, the documentarysays the synopsis, filmed between Italy, America and Alaska, accompanies Cesare Cremonini on a journey of personal and artistic rebirth, where he is seen facing the most difficult challenge: getting naked in front of the cameras, in all his fragility and loneliness, in search of inspiration, ready to put himself “at the service of the work”. The documentary captures the birth of an album, Alaska Babyborn on the border and of the rebirth of an artist, through the intertwining of physical and internal journey. The story opens in a particular moment in the artist’s life, when, after having conquered the stadiums in the summer of 2022 with a triumphal tour culminating in a historic concert in Imola in front of more than 70,000 people, the “writer’s emptiness” – which he himself defines as “full of ego” – leads him to a radical decision: to leave, after 45 days of uninterrupted Emilian fog, look for the sun and leave. Starting from Antigua, in the Caribbean. Throughout the documentary, Bologna remains a constant point of reference. Saint Luke and his Madonna represent anchoring to the origins, a consoling presence that accompanies Cesare even in moments of greatest physical distance. The theme of light runs through the entire narrative: from the Emilian fog to the Antiguan sun, up to the magic of the Northern Lights, Alaska Baby it’s a new beginning.

Alaska Baby, the documentary debuts on Disney+ on December 18, 2024.