Albania blocks access to TikTok for a year across the country: here’s why

It’s not an easy time for TikTok. The social network of the Chinese ByteDance, which risks closing in the United States, will soon be blocked in Albania. Albanian users will not be able to access the social network for at least a year, starting from the first weeks of 2025. The ban was announced today by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama after meeting groups of parents and teachers from across the country.

“He is taking our children hostage,” said the Albanian prime minister, commenting on the package of measures, including this one, which aim to strengthen the safety of children in schools. And he then compared the platform to “the neighborhood scoundrel. “We will close it for a year and we will start carrying out programs to educate pupils and help parents monitor their children’s progress,” he added. The Albanian prime minister accused the social networks, and TikTok in particular, of fueling violence among young people inside and outside of school.

Why TikTok was blocked in Albania

The restrictive measure against the short video app came after last month in the Albanian capital a 14-year-old was stabbed to death by one of his peers, a few steps from the institute, following an argument that started on social media. Videos of minors in favor of the murderer and his gesture also appeared on TikTok. The tragedy that shook public opinion forced the government to launch a round of nationwide consultations with the community of teachers and parents and it emerged that “over 90 percent have asked for the closure of TikTok”, he said. know Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu.

Several European countries, including France, Germany and Belgium, have imposed restrictions on the use of social media for children. In one of the world’s toughest regulations against Big Tech, Australia passed a ban in November preventing children under 16 from using social media.