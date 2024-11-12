Alberto Matano debuts in bookstores: what the Rai 1 journalist’s first novel is about

Journalist, author and television host, Alberto Matano now debuts with his first novel. It’s called Vitamiais published by Mondadori and will be available in bookstores starting from November 26th. The former face of the 8pm Tg1, appreciated presenter of the historic daytime of the Rai flagship network ‘La vita in diretta’ for five years, tries his hand at telling a love story set between the Rome of the early nineties and the day of ‘Today.

The plot

At twenty, Rocco arrives in Rome to study law. Behind him he leaves Syracuse, a girlfriend who writes him sappy letters and a family business that he has no intention of taking over. The Capital is a universe for him to explore, starting with the one with Giulia, a girl who smokes elegant thin cigarettes and laughs in an unmistakable way.

While his curiosity for her grows, a literature student, Davide, also appears in Rocco’s life. In him he finds a friend: at first unfriendly, but then suddenly a brother, and perhaps something more. All this while the story with Giulia unexpectedly becomes reality. The love between Rocco and Giulia is unique and overwhelming, as only first loves can be, but in the background the feelings for Davide also grow.

Matano lands for the first time in the world of fiction with the ambition of celebrating true love “which escapes all labels and definitions”. The novel, 352 pages at the price of 19.50 euros, is already available for pre-order on all online stores.

The cover