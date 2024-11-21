Alcolock, how the anti-drunk driving device of the new Highway Code works

AMS2000 Ignition Interlock Device manufactured by Guardian Interlock Systems. Credit: Rsheram – Own work, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.



With the introduction of new Highway Code 2024officially approved by the Senate, the installation of thealcohollocka device that has the task of acting as technological barrier against drunk driving. Its operation is conceptually very simple: it is a breathalyzer integrated into the car, connected to the engine ignition control unit. Before starting the vehicle, the driver must blow into the device to measure the amount of ethyl alcohol present in the blood and, if a blood alcohol level above zero is detected, the device prevents the engine from starting. Already in use in several European countries, it is mandatory for some categories of workers and for those with a history of driving under the influence of alcohol. In Italy, with the approval of the new Highway Code it will be progressively introduced for i repeat offenderswith specific rules for duration and method of use.

How the alcohol lock works and who will have to install it in Italy

The introduction of the alcohol lock is part of an increasingly strict regulatory framework. In fact, the new Highway Code provides zero tolerance for drunk drivingand in this case the obligation to install an alcohol lock following a sanction for driving with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.8 grams per liter. This device, also known by the technical names of IID (Ignition Interlock Device) or BAIID (Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device), uses breathalyzer technology to analyze exhaled air. The integrated sensors detect the blood alcohol level of the user who undergoes the measurement by blowing into the special nozzle with which the instrument is equipped and, if the limit is exceeded, the starting of the engine is inhibited. However, the alcohol lock is not foolproof: cases of false positivesfor example due to taking medications. These episodes highlight the need for frequent calibrations and of acareful maintenance of the alcohol lock.

In countries where it is already adopted, the results are encouraging: a 75% drop in relapses among those forced to use it. In Italy its introduction will take time. The approval of the new Highway Code will not be sufficient, as a implementing decree of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to define in detail the technical characteristics of the approved alcohol lock typesthe installation mode hey device costs. At the moment it is estimated that the price will be around 1,500 euros and will be paid by the motorist.

At the moment it has not even been clarified how the alcohol lock will be installed on older cars, without the modern control units necessary for integration and whether there will be a list of authorized workshops for the installation and maintenance of the device.

The alcohol limits set by the new Highway Code

About the alcohol limits set by the new Highway Code and the related sanctions in case of exceeding these, here is a brief summary that outlines these important aspects.