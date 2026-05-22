Alice and Steve, the anti-romantic comedy on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

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Alice and Steve, the anti-romantic comedy on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

An anti-romantic comedy. Disney+ announces Alice and Stevea Hulu original British series that was a hit at the Cannes International Series Festival. Here’s the trailer, plot, cast and release date for “a hilarious, chaotic and complex exploration of friendship, family and love.”

Alice and Steve, the trailer

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Alice and Steve, previews of the plot

Alice is shocked when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. He risks losing his best friend and his daughter in one fell swoop. Alice tries in every way to end the relationship, but unfortunately for her, Steve is more than ready to react, so what was a perfect friendship turns into a real feud.
How far would you be willing to go for love or revenge? Will Alice forgive Steve? Will Steve and Izzy be able to make their relationship work? Amid all these outstanding questions, one thing is certain: their lives will never be the same again.

Alice and Steve, the production and the cast

TOlice and Steve is a series created and written by Sophie Goodhart, Clerkenwell Films and director Tom Kingsley. The series stars Nicola Walker, Jemaine Clement, Joel Fry and Yali Topol Margalith.

Alice and Steve, when it comes out

The series debuts, with all six episodes, on Monday 8 June 2026 streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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