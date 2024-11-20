Alien: Planet Earth arrives on Disney+: trailer, cast, plot and release period

A new chapter for a legendary franchise. Disney+ announces the arrival of Alien: Planet Earth, the FX series created by Noah Hawley. From the trailer to the plot previews, through the key art and the release period, here’s everything we know.

Alien: Planet Earth, the trailer

Alien: Planet Earth, previews on the plot

When a mysterious spaceship crashes on Earth, the synopsis says, a young woman and an improvised group of soldiers make a fateful discovery that confronts them with the greatest threat on the planet. As members of the rescue team search the wreckage for survivors, they encounter mysterious predatory lifeforms far more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. In light of this new threat, the research crew must fight for survival, and what they decide to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Alien: Planet Earth, the cast

The series, starring Sydney Chandler, features an international cast that includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar El.

Alien: Planet Earth, the key art

Alien: Planet Earth, when it comes out on Disney+

The series will be released in the summer of 2025. Disney+ has not yet released a precise debut date.