All crazy about the film Conclave: what's true (and what is not)

Culture

All crazy about the film Conclave: what’s true (and what is not)

All crazy about the film Conclave: what’s true (and what is not)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The downvote key in the comments is back on Facebook, but don’t call it “I don’t like it”: that’s what it is used for
All crazy about the film Conclave: what’s true (and what is not)
Being educated with chatgpt is needed? Yes, but not too much and costs a lot of energy