All of You, the new film by Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso’s Roy) is a romantic comedy starring Imogen Poots

After entering the hearts of millions of people with his Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and after creating and playing a minor but complicated role in Shrinking, Brett Goldstein returns to Apple TV+ with the new film All of You, a British romantic comedy by William Bridges (Black Mirror) co-written with Bridges by Brett Goldstein himself who stars in it with Imogen Poots (Outer Range). Here are the first previews of the plot, cast and release date of this film of which Apple TV+ has acquired the rights.

What All of You is about

When a new test that determines the profile of a soul mate is given to two best friends, they spend the next twelve years trying to resist the urge to upset the paths their lives have taken – marriage, children and tragedy – despite the ‘undeniable feeling of belonging.

The cast of the film

In addition to Goldstein and Poots, the film also stars Steven Cree and Zawe Ashton. Produced by MRC and Republic Pictures, All of You is directed by William Bridges, who also wrote the screenplay with Goldstein. The film is produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of Ryder Picture Company. Bridges and Goldstein also serve as producers.

When All of You comes out on Apple TV+

All of You will be released on Apple TV+ in 2025. More precise information is not available at the moment.