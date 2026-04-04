All the films nominated for the David di Donatello 2026 that can be seen on Sky and NOW

Donatello’s Davids are coming. While waiting for the awards ceremony of the 71st edition of the Italian “Oscars” on Sky and NOW, there are 18 candidate films ready for spectators or arriving shortly on channels and streaming.
Here are all the titles.
The tastersSky Exclusive, leads the nominations with 13 nominations including Best Film, followed by Out with 8 nominations (including Best Film) and Five Secondsalso Sky Exclusive, nominated in 4 categories including Best Film.
In addition to the most nominated titles, Sky Exclusives are already available on demand Three BowlsAnd And The valley of smilestogether with Paternal leave, Elisa, A film done well, Ithaca – The return and internationals The Brutalist, A simple accident And I’m still here.
The path towards the Davids continues in the coming weeks with the arrival of new candidate titles: The Masterarriving at Easter, April 5, on Sky Cinema; The voice of Hind Rajabfrom 10 April on Sky Cinema; Short love storyfrom May 4; the documentary by Gianfranco Rosi Under the cloudsfrom 13 May on Sky Documentaries and Sky Cinema; And Killing tired – Autobiography of a murdererin June on Sky Cinema.
Also on Sky Primafila One battle after another it is already available and Spring is coming April 9th.
Already available on demand
- The tasters
- Out
- Five Seconds
- Three Bowls
- The valley of smiles
- Paternal leave
- Elisa
- A film done well
- Ithaca – The return
- The Brutalist
- A simple accident
- I’m still here
Coming in the next few weeks
- The Master (5 April)
- The voice of Hind Rajab (from April 10)
- Short love story (from May 4th)
- Under the clouds (from May 13)
- Killing tired – Autobiography of a murderer (in June)
Sky Primafila
- One battle after another – available now
- Spring (from April 9th)