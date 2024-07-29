All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in August 2024

In August, the Prime Video catalog is coming out with big news: starting with the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, then four films like One Fast Move, Arthur The King – Together at Any Cost, Jackpot and Make It Spin 2… and finally the long-awaited season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And that’s just for the exclusive titles: take a look all the way down to find the other content coming out (we point out the film Everyone But You and Prison Break) and expiring. Take note!

Batman: Caped Crusader (Animated TV Series) – Release Date August 1

Release Mode: 10 Episodes Binge (All at Once)

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of terror. Forged in the fires of tragedy, wealthy Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: Batman.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary eyes of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on the characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.

Batman: Caped Crusader Characters and Things to Know

One Fast Move (Original film) – release date August 8

One Fast Move is an action-adventure thriller about a young man down on his luck who searches for his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town sweetheart and a motorcycle shop owner who acts as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls his father’s absence has built.

Arthur The King – Together at any cost (Original film) – release date August 9

Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond develops between professional adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a stray dog ​​he names Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light as he, desperate for one last chance to win, tries to convince a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman) in the Adventure Racing World Championships in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to the limits of their endurance during the race, Light’s relationship with Arthur will redefine the true meaning of victory, loyalty and friendship.

Jackpot (Original film) – release date August 15

In the near future, a “Grand Lottery” has been established in California, and its “trick” is to kill the winner before sundown to legally claim its multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena), who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a share of her prize. However, Noel must face his cunning rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who is also out to collect Katie’s fee at all costs. Jackpot! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

Make It Turn 2 – Offline (Film Exclusive) – Release Date August 23

For over a year, the world has been in a new mode: it is completely offline. Everyone seems, despite themselves, to have resigned themselves to this new “analog” condition of living everyday life, including Natan who, after his job as an influencer faded away, had to reinvent himself as a promoter of household equipment in supermarkets. Things are no better for his brother Arturo and his friends, the former drug dealer Oreste and the journalist Guglielmo. When Arturo lets slip that there is a very weak signal in the bathrooms of the City offices, Natan decides to intervene: he will bring the Internet back to the world. Standing in the way of this “mission impossible” are three young hackers, Zoe, Greta and Malcom, in the pay of the ruthless Muller, a criminal who heads the Noweb group that is leading the fight against the Internet and its reappearance on earth.

The review of the first film

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series) – Release Date August 29

In the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to subjugate all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, this new chapter plunges even the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a growing tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink of destruction. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, sorcerers and Harfoots… as friendships fray and kingdoms begin to crumble, the forces of good will fight ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters most to them… each other.

The Rings of Power 2 trailer

Other films coming out in August: first and second runs

Everyone except you – release date 2nd August

The Gospel According to Clarence – release date August 11th

Madame Web – release date August 19th

Dumb Money – release date August 26th

More Movies Coming Out in August: Older Titles

American Warrior – release date 1st August

American Warrior 2 – release date 1st August

American Warrior 3 – release date 1st August

American Warrior 4 – release date August 1st

Gladiator – release date 1st August

The perfect lovers – release date August 7th

Marie Antoinette – release date August 28th

Robin Hood – A Man in Tights – release date August 28th

Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves – release date August 28th

More Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 – Release Date August 1st

Naruto: Shippuden Season 10 – Release Date August 1st

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Seasons 1-7 – Release Date August 5th

Prison Break Seasons 1-5 – Release Date August 19

Movies Due In August On Prime Video

The first day of my life – expiry date 10th August

Not so close – expiry date August 15th

John Wick 4 – expiry date 19th August

Till: A Mother’s Courage – expiry date 19th August

Romantic – expiry date August 30th

TV Series Expiring in August on Prime Video

The Head Season 1 – Due Date August 4th

SWAT Seasons 1-4 – Expiration Date August 31st