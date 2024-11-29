All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in December 2024

2024 ends with a bang on Prime Video, judging by the complete list of new films and new TV series coming out in December on Amazon’s streaming platform.

After a Christmas special with Jack Whitehall and the Spanish film Hildegard – The Red Virgin, the highly anticipated second season of the Italian series The Bad Guy arrives; immediately after the promising dramedy series The Sticky (below you will find the link to the true story it is based on).

We continue with the animated anthology series Secret Level, with the extreme tests of Beast Games and finally comes the long-awaited sequel It’s Your Fault. And this is only for Original titles: scroll to the bottom if you want to know all the films and series arriving on Prime in December, and unfortunately also the expiring content. Take note!

Jack Whitehall Christmas Mission (Original Christmas show) – release date 3 December

‘Tis the season of gifts, resolutions and, of course, Christmas specials. This is why Prime Video has created the ideal Christmas gift for lovers of the comedy genre. In this hilarious film, Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the US with only four days left to get back to the UK in time for Christmas. Jack thus embarks on an incredible and, according to some, far-fetched journey that involves planes, trains, sleds pulled by huskies and bobsleds. A series of famous characters, conveniently placed, will help (and hinder) Jack to navigate the Christmas chaos, in an attempt to get home on time.

Part comedy, part travelogue, Jack will be joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davies who, together with the unmistakable British humor that distinguishes the protagonist, will give life to a lively international cast destined to provide laugh-out-loud laughter. Will Jack be able to get home in time? Or will he be forced to spend the holidays in the United States?

Hildegard – The Red Virgin (Original film) – release date 5 December

Hildegart is conceived and educated by her mother Aurora to be the woman of the future, becoming one of the brightest minds of 1930s Spain and one of the main European points of reference on female sexuality. At 18, Hildegart begins to experience freedom and meets Abel Velilla, who helps her explore a new way of living and feeling and break away from her mother’s rigid control. Aurora fears losing her hold on her daughter and does everything she can to prevent Hildegart from moving away. The two women clash on a summer night in 1933, thus putting an end to the “Hildegart Project”.

The Bad Guy 2 (Original TV series) – release date 5 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The second season of The Bad Guy focuses on the war for Suro’s unobtainable archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and state bigwigs. Everyone would like it: Nino, Luvi, Il Maggiore Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to take possession of it. The long-awaited new chapter of the dark comedy is directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana and stars Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Stefano Accorsi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania, Fabrizio Ferracane, Carolina Crescentini, Aldo Baglio, Alessandro Him, Antonio Zavatteri, Guia Jelo, Bebo Storti, Gianfeliceprendito and Francesco Zenzola.

The Bad Guy 2 review

The trailer and things to know about The Bad Guy 2

The Sticky – The Big Theft (Original TV series) – release date 6 December

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The Sticky is a fast-paced dark comedy series from Blumhouse Television, inspired by a real-life theft in 2012 that made international headlines, with maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves worth over $18 million dollars. The series follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a tenacious middle-aged maple syrup farmer who, when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves, decides to turn to crime. He teams up with a hot-tempered Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a kindly French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a multimillion-dollar theft of Quebec’s maple syrup reserves.

The Sticky trailer

The true story on which The Sticky is based

Secret Level (Original TV series) – release date 10 December

Release method: 15 episodes, the first ones released on December 10th and the following ones from December 17th

Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each episode is a celebration of games and players. Created by Tim Miller, who is also executive producer, Secret Level brings together a legendary cast that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.

The trailer and the video games Secret Level talks about

Beast Games (Original show) – release date December 19th

From the innovative mind of MrBeast comes Beast Games, a new series of record-breaking competitions. As many as 1,000 contestants will compete in thrilling physical and mental challenges, trying to win an incredible sum of $5 million. Week after week, contestants will use their strength and wits to stay in the game, in hopes of becoming multimillionaires!

The trailer and things to know about Beast Games

Is it your fault? (Original film) – release date December 27th

After the success of Is It My Fault? the highly anticipated Spanish Original film Is It Your Fault? arrives, which once again sees Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the respective roles of Noah and Nick. Their love seems to be unbreakable, despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. But Nick’s job and Noah’s start at college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of an ex-girlfriend seeking revenge and the unclear intentions of Nick’s mother will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people go out of their way to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

The trailer for It’s Your Fault?

The other films coming out in December 2024 on Prime: first and second viewings

I’ll start again from TAAAC – release date December 2nd

Hotspot – Love without a network – release date December 13th

Bad Boys 4 – release date December 20th

The other films coming out in December 2024 on Prime: the older titles

Ben Hur – release date December 1st

The Grinch (2000) – release date December 1st

The Grinch (2018) – release date December 1st

Dunkirk – release date December 1st

Inception – release date December 1st

Interstellar – release date December 1st

Fifth estate – release date December 1st

Rush – release date December 1st

Tenet – release date December 1st

The peacekeeper – The peacemaker – release date December 1st

The Prestige – release date December 1st

Turbo – release date December 1st

The Pink Panther strikes again – release date December 1st

The Pink Panther challenges Inspector Clouseau – release date December 1st

Revenge of the Pink Panther – release date December 1st

In the footsteps of the pink panther – release date December 1st

Pink Panther – The Clouseau Mystery – release date December 1st

The Pink Panther – release date December 1st

The Pink Panther 2 – release date December 1st

The Hangover – release date December 1st

The Hangover 2 – release date December 1st

The Hangover 3 – release date December 1st

Pets – Animal life – release date December 1st

Pets 2 – Animal life – release date December 1st

Bad Boys for Life – release date December 4th

The Exorcist – The Genesis – release date December 11th

Men in Black: International – release date December 11th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It – release date December 11th

Street Fighter – Final Challenge – release date December 11th

Whiplash – release date December 11th

The other TV series coming out in November 2024 on Prime Video

The 100 seasons 1-7 – release date December 1st

The tiger man season 4 – release date December 15th

One Piece seasons 4-5 – release date December 20th

Marshal Rocca seasons 1-5 – release date December 29th

Films expiring in December 2024 on Prime Video

Demeter – The Awakening of Dracula – expiry date 12 December

Girlfriend for rent – expiry date 20 December

The Machine – expiry date 23 December

The Knights of the Zodiac – expiry date 25 December

Forgotten – expiry date 26 December

Light – Turn on your courage – expiry date 26 December

How I’ll kill your bodyguard 2: The hitman’s wife – expiry date 31 December

TV series expiring in December 2024 on Prime Video

The Mentalist seasons 1-7 – expiration date December 14th

Sherlock seasons 1-4 – expiration date December 31st