All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in January 2025

Prime Video’s 2025 is off to a great start, judging by the complete list of films and TV series coming out in the first month of the year on Amazon’s streaming platform.

We start off with a bang with the second season of The Rig, but after the thrills of the British thriller series come the laughter of the local show Red Carpet. More high tension with the new detective series On Call, great emotions with the biopic Unstoppable, mystery with the German film The Calendar Killer, and finally a little lightness with the third season of Harlem and the comedy film One Wedding Too Many. Finally, scroll the list to the bottom to discover all the other films and series coming out – and those expiring – in January 2025 on Prime Video. Take note!

The Rig 2 (UK TV series) – release date 2 January

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo were airlifted to a secret new offshore facility called Stac, nestled in the stunning and dangerous landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical consequences of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and confront unpredictable conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean. The second season will continue to investigate themes of global scope, intertwining the past, present and future of the planet, guiding the viewer to discover spectacular scenery and the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of mining from seabed. David Macpherson has created a new story full of epic emotions and adrenaline-pumping action, with a cast of irresistible characters, including confirmations and new entries.

The Rig review



Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet (Italian show) – release date 9 January

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together (binge)

Conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi supported by Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci), starring Giulia De Lellis, Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini and Melissa Satta; with them Francesco Arienzo, Awed, Herbert Ballerina, Ginevra Fenyes, Michela Giraud, Brenda Lodigiani, Pierluca Mariti, Antonio Ornano and Gabriele Vagnato. Three teams of bodyguards must escort five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

The trailer and previews of Red Carpet

On Call (US TV series) – release date January 9th

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together (binge)

On Call is a high-voltage crime drama that follows a duo of a rookie officer and a veteran patrolling Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mix of hand-held cameras, bodycams and dash-cams to create an even more realistic effect, this innovative series explores the moral implications of protecting and serving a community.

Unstoppable (US film) – release date 16 January

The true and emotional story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), born with one leg, whose indomitable spirit and unwavering determination led him to defy difficulties and chase his dreams. With the love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony faces adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

The trailer for Unstoppable

The Calendar Killer (film Germany) – release date 16 January

When Jules (Sabin Tambrea) starts his shift at a women’s support line to help them get home safely, everything suggests a peaceful Saturday evening. That is, until he receives a phone call from a young mother named Klara (Luise Heyer), who claims she will die that same night at the hands of a notorious, woman-obsessed killer. He has given her an ultimatum: either Klara kills her husband (Friedrich Mücke) or she will be murdered that same night. Thus begins the woman’s desperate escape from the so-called “Calendar Killer”, accompanied by Jules on the phone, as her only hope of salvation.

Harlem 3 (US TV series) – release date 23 January

Release mode: 2 episodes each week, total 6 episodes

After the shocking cliffhanger in the finale of the second season, which left the audience on the edge of their seats, Harlem S3 will return to follow the lives of the four protagonist women, who are on the brink of change more than ever. Whether it involves being mothers, singles or sisters, whether it’s complicated careers or even more complicated family situations, our elegant and ambitious best friends will work to finally choose themselves above all else.

One Wedding Too Many – You’re cordially invited (US film) – release date 30 January

When the same location is accidentally booked for two different weddings on the same day, the two groups of guests find themselves having to defend their family’s special moment by making the most of the unexpectedly limited spaces. In a hilarious struggle of resolve and determination, the father of one bride (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) will go head-to-head in a chaotic head-to-head and will stop at nothing to ensure their loved ones an unforgettable ceremony.

The trailer and previews of One Wedding Too Many

The other films coming out in January 2025 on Prime Video: first and second viewings

Absolution – release date January 1st

It Ends with Us – We are the ones who say enough is enough – release date January 3rd

The last week of September – release date January 6th

Le Jardinier – release date January 10th

The Creator – release date January 17th

Blink Twice – release date January 21st

The other films coming out in January 2025 on Prime Video: the older titles

A fish named Wanda – release date January 1st

Passage to India – release date January 1st

Priscilla – Queen of the Desert – release date January 1st

Cool – release date January 1st

Fargo – release date January 1st

This crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy world – release date January 1st

Jurassic Park – release date January 1st

The Lost World – Jurassic Park – release date January 1st

Jurassic Park III – release date January 1st

Jurassic World – release date January 1st

Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom – release date January 1st

Oh mama! Here we go again – release date January 1st

Bewitched by the moon – release date January 1st

Mortal machines – release date January 1st

The Patriot – release date January 1st

Peter Pan – release date January 1st

Bad Moms 2 – Much Badder Moms – release date January 15th

Love never divorces – release date January 15th

The BFG – The great gentle giant – release date January 15th

Love each other like cats and dogs – release date January 15th

Really love – release date January 15th

The girl on the train – release date January 15th

All the king’s men – release date January 29th

Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monster vacation – release date January 29th

The other TV series coming out in January on Amazon Prime Video

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10 – release date January 1st

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Part 1 – release date January 7th

Ubel Blatt season 1 – release date January 11th

The tiger man season 5 – January 15

One Piece season 6 – release date January 20th

Films expiring in January 2025 on Prime Video

Insidious – The red door – expiry date January 4th

Muti – The Ritual Killer – expiry date January 10th

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend – expiry date January 18th

Three sisters – expiry date January 26th

Bad conscience – expiry date January 26th

Series expiring in January 2025 on Prime Video

Bleach seasons 1-16 – expiration date January 24th