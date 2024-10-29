All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in November 2024

For those of us who like to know in advance the TV series and films coming out in the weeks to come, here is the complete list of new film and TV series releases in November 2024 on Prime Video (and also the expiring content): a month in which Amazon’s streaming platform will take us around Italy and the world.

In fact, we start with the French crime film (inspired by real events) Libre, we continue with the Indian spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny, we go to the USA for the comedy film My Old Ass, for the eagerly awaited thriller series ( based on the book series) Alex Cross and for the reboot series Cruel Intentions.

Then finally comes the Italian culinary tour of Dinner Club season 3, with Carlo Cracco and his VIP guests, but then back to France for the dramatic film Tigers and Reservoir Dogs. Finally, we go to Latin America for the action film Pimpinero: Blood and Oil. Take a look at the plots and other previews, and also the titles of the other films and TV series arriving, or expiring, in November on Prime Video. Take note!

Libre (Original film) – release date 1 November

Inspired by true events, the film follows the exciting story of Bruno Sulak, the Arsène Lupine of the 20th century. Kind and daring thief, faithful friend and icon of freedom, Bruno Sulak left a mark in the history of crime with his non-violent robberies of numerous jewelry stores. Wanted by George Moréas, a maverick police commissioner as strong as he is perceptive, Sulak managed to escape from prison several times and reunite with his lover Annie, thus becoming public enemy number 1 of France in the 1980s.

The trailer for Libre

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Original TV series) – release date 7 November

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series born from the world of Citadel, an exciting and gripping spy thriller set in the lively context of the 90s, characterized by explosive action, adrenaline-pumping stunts and strong emotions, all enriched by exceptional performances and a grandiose visual appearance. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side job, the two are thrust into a world of high-stakes action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, when their dangerous past comes back to find them, Honey and Bunny, who have become estranged, must find each other again and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

My Old Ass (Original film) – release date 7 November

In this unprecedented coming-of-age, the carefree Elliott (Maisy Stella), during a trip of hallucinogenic mushrooms on the occasion of her 18th birthday, will find herself face to face with her – wiser – 39-year-old future version (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts dispensing advice on the choices the young version of herself should or shouldn’t make, the girl will be forced to reconsider everything about her family, love and who she has now become. a summer of great changes.

Alex Cross (Original TV series) – release date 14 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

The crime/thriller series follows the story of Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, a decorated Washington homicide detective and forensic psychologist who finds himself facing a sadistic serial killer who is littering the city with corpses. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track down the killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’s past appears, aiming to undo all his efforts to keep his grieving family together, his career and his life.

Cruel Intentions (Original TV series) – release date 21 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the privileged students of Manchester College, a university adjacent to Washington DC, where reputation is everything, fraternities and sororities are role models and two ruthless half-brothers, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, are willing to do anything to stay at the top of the ruthless social hierarchy. After a brutal incident threatens the entire system, the two will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation, even if it means having to seduce Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, alliances will be tested and secrets will be revealed in this modern royal court that is Manchester College.

Dinner Club 3 (Original show) – release date November 21st

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together

After the success of the first two seasons, Dinner Club returns with an incredible cast, made up of actors Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo, who will travel with the starred Chef Carlo Cracco to undertake an adventurous culinary grand tour together in the Bel Paese which will take them to discover tastes, faces and traditions along the Appia Antica, starting from Rome and crossing Lazio, Campania and Basilicata, before arriving in Brindisi. Alongside them, at the dinners, there will be the exceptional guest stars and honorary members of the Dinner Club Antonio Albanese and Sabrina Ferilli, together with an extraordinary “dinner crasher”, Corrado Guzzanti, in the role of special observer of the Dinner Club.

The trailer for Dinner Club 3

Tigres et Hyenes (Original film) – release date 22 November

Returning from Spain, Malik, a young trafficker, learns that his stepfather, Serge Lamy, a repeat criminal and robber, has just been arrested together with some accomplices. After the trial begins, Iris, the lawyer of one of the defendants, offers Malik a deal: accept a mysterious and dangerous coup in exchange for the freedom of Serge Lamy and his client. Out of loyalty to his stepfather, who once saved his life, Malik accepts the proposal and organizes the robbery, supported by a gang of former criminals, now out of the loop, who decide to join forces for one last big heist.

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil (Original film) – release date 22 November

The film takes the audience on an intense and emotional journey, through the story of three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra) and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – dealing with the intrigues, corruption and moral chaos of the world of organized crime. At their side is Diana (Laura Osma), a rebellious and tenacious young woman in search of the truth. The pervasive smell of petrol becomes a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere and arson leads to irreversible consequences.

The other films coming out in November 2024 on Prime: first and second viewings

Civil War – release date November 1st

Long Distance – release date November 11th

Suddenly I’m getting married at Christmas – release date November 28th

An unsung hero – release date November 30th

The other films coming out in November 2024 on Prime: the older titles

Agent Cody Banks – release date November 1st

Agent Cody Banks 2 – Destination London – release date November 1st

Back to the Future – the trilogy – release date November 1st

Batman Begins – release date November 1st

Bill & Ted Face the Music – release date November 1st

A legendary journey – release date November 1st

Harry Potter – the complete saga – release date November 1st

Kung Fu Panda – release date November 1st

Kung Fu Panda 3 – release date November 1st

Madagascar – release date November 1st

Now You See Me 2 – release date November 1st

The Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie – release date November 1st

Spaceballs – release date November 1st

Spirit – Wild horse – release date November 1st

The Croods – release date November 1st

The Dark Knight – release date November 1st

The Dark Knight – The Return – release date November 1st

Watch out for those two – release date November 1st

Shark – The first shark – release date November 1st

West Side Story – release date November 1st

Ace Ventura – Pet Detective – release date November 6th

Ace Ventura – Mission Africa – release date November 6th

Madagascar 2 – release date November 7th

XXX – release date November 13th

xXx 2: The Next Level – release date November 13th

Spencer – release date November 15th

50 times the first kiss – release date November 20th

Big Fish – release date November 20th

Hostels: Part II – release date November 20th

Wild Life: A Love Story – release date November 27th

The other TV series coming out in November 2024 on Prime Video

The Tiger Man season 3 – release date November 15th

One Piece seasons 2-3 – release date November 20th

Films expiring in November 2024 on Prime Video

Sisu – The immortal – expiry date November 17th

Bottoms – expiry date November 19th

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – expiry date November 26th

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – expiry date November 29th

No Time to Die – expiry date November 30th

TV series expiring in November 2024 on Prime Video

A doctor in the family seasons 1-10 – expiration date November 21st