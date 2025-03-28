All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in April 2025

After the binge of the past few weeks, the calendar of new first video releases in April 2025 is definitely lighter. There will be time for the latest episodes of La Ruota del Time 3 and the other series that we wait for the ending, but without lingering because in the next few days interesting news arrive in the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform.

It starts with the (complete) TV series Thriller The Bondsman, and the voltage remains high with the G20 movie. There will be time to relax with the new animated series for adults #1 Happy Family USA, but then be careful of Ash’s science fiction thriller: mortal ash. Finally, in the last week Étoile will arrive, the new series of the creators of a mother for friend and the fantastic Mrs. Maisel. After all, you will also find all the other releases of new or less recent films and TV series, and as always also the main contents expiring. Take note and good visions!

The Bondsman (Original series uses Thriller genre) – Release date 3 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

An assassinated bounty hunter, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), is resurrected by the devil in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While chasing demons, Hub will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music.

G20 (Original Film USA Action genre) – release date 10 April

When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by the Oscar -winning actress Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.

The trailer and things to know on G20

#1 Happy Family USA (animated series for adults Original uses genre comedy) – release date 17 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

From the creator Ramy Youssef arrives #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series for adults who protagonists of the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspected of the Amreeka Post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.

Ash: Fatal ash (Original Film Use genre Thriller science fiction) – release date 24 April

A woman wakes up on a distant planet and discovers that the crew of her space station was fiercely slaughtered. Thus begins to investigate the incident, triggering a terrifying chain of events.

Étoile (Original USA -Frantal series Dramedy genre) – Release date 24 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 Binge episodes

Set between New York and Paris, the eight episodes series Étoile follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which, to save their historical institutions, will try an ambitious move: exchange the most talented students.

The trailer, the cast and advances of the new Amy Sherman Palladino series

The other films released in April 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Harold’s magical world – release date 4 April

Criature – release date 5 April

One night in New York – Exit date 11 April

1992 – release date 12 April

Cortina Express – Exit date 19 April

Venom: The Last Dance – Release date 25 April

The other films released in April 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

Orwell 1984 – Exit date 1 April

21 Jump Street – Exit date 1 April

22 Jump Street – Exit date 1 April

La Bottega del Barbiere 2 – Exit date 1 April

La Bottega del Barbiere 3 – Exit date 1 April

Be cool – Exit date 1 April

Candyman – Exit date 1 April

A spy and a half – Exit date 1 April

The Assassina doll 1988 – Exit date 1 April

The assassin doll 2019 – Exit date 1 April

The executioner of the night 2 – Exit date 1 April

The executioner of the night 3 – Exit date 1 April

The executioner of the night 4 – Exit date 1 April

Flour – Exit date 1 April

A family on the carpet – Exit date 1 April

The Bourne Identity – Exit date 1 April

The Bourne Supremacy – Exit date 1 April

The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal – Exit date 1 April

The Bourne Legacy – Exit date 1 April

Jason Bourne – Exit date 1 April

A blonde in his career – Exit date 1 April

Miser must not die – Exit date 1 April

Bewitched by the moon – Exit date 1 April

Over the top – Exit date 1 April

The greatest story ever told – Exit date 1 April

Terminator – Exit date 1 April

Thelma & Louise – Exit date 1 April

West Side Story – Exit date 1 April

Venom – Release date 21 April

Venom – The fury of Carnage – Release date – Release date 21 April

Angels and demons – Exit date April 23

Hell – Exit date April 23

The da Vinci Code – Exit date April 23

The other TV series released in April on Amazon Prime Video

Flour Season 4 – Release date 1 April

The Dinner Table Detective – release date 5 April

Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuuux Season 1 – Release date 9 April

One Piece Season 9 – Release date 20 April

The films expiring in April 2025 on Prime Videos

On the wings of honor – expiration date 12 April

I wanted a male son – expiration date on April 17th

Freegard agent hunting – Date of expiration April 19th

The last time we were children – expiration date 24 April

Big – expiration date 28 April

Teet – expiration date 30 April

Series expiring in April 2025 on Prime Videos

Before Pintus Season 1 – Date of expiration April 18th

Rocco Schiavone Seasons 1-5 – Expiry date 25 April

The Flash Seasons 1-9 – Date of expiration April 30th