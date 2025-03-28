All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in April 2025

After the binge of the past few weeks, the calendar of new first video releases in April 2025 is definitely lighter. There will be time for the latest episodes of La Ruota del Time 3 and the other series that we wait for the ending, but without lingering because in the next few days interesting news arrive in the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform.
It starts with the (complete) TV series Thriller The Bondsman, and the voltage remains high with the G20 movie. There will be time to relax with the new animated series for adults #1 Happy Family USA, but then be careful of Ash’s science fiction thriller: mortal ash. Finally, in the last week Étoile will arrive, the new series of the creators of a mother for friend and the fantastic Mrs. Maisel. After all, you will also find all the other releases of new or less recent films and TV series, and as always also the main contents expiring. Take note and good visions!
The Bondsman (Original series uses Thriller genre) – Release date 3 April
Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)
An assassinated bounty hunter, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), is resurrected by the devil in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While chasing demons, Hub will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music.
G20 (Original Film USA Action genre) – release date 10 April
When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by the Oscar -winning actress Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.
The trailer and things to know on G20
#1 Happy Family USA (animated series for adults Original uses genre comedy) – release date 17 April
Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)
From the creator Ramy Youssef arrives #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series for adults who protagonists of the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspected of the Amreeka Post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.
Ash: Fatal ash (Original Film Use genre Thriller science fiction) – release date 24 April
A woman wakes up on a distant planet and discovers that the crew of her space station was fiercely slaughtered. Thus begins to investigate the incident, triggering a terrifying chain of events.
Étoile (Original USA -Frantal series Dramedy genre) – Release date 24 April
Number of episodes and output methods: 8 Binge episodes
Set between New York and Paris, the eight episodes series Étoile follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which, to save their historical institutions, will try an ambitious move: exchange the most talented students.
The trailer, the cast and advances of the new Amy Sherman Palladino series
The other films released in April 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions
Harold’s magical world – release date 4 April
Criature – release date 5 April
One night in New York – Exit date 11 April
1992 – release date 12 April
Cortina Express – Exit date 19 April
Venom: The Last Dance – Release date 25 April
The other films released in April 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles
Orwell 1984 – Exit date 1 April
21 Jump Street – Exit date 1 April
22 Jump Street – Exit date 1 April
La Bottega del Barbiere 2 – Exit date 1 April
La Bottega del Barbiere 3 – Exit date 1 April
Be cool – Exit date 1 April
Candyman – Exit date 1 April
A spy and a half – Exit date 1 April
The Assassina doll 1988 – Exit date 1 April
The assassin doll 2019 – Exit date 1 April
The executioner of the night 2 – Exit date 1 April
The executioner of the night 3 – Exit date 1 April
The executioner of the night 4 – Exit date 1 April
Flour – Exit date 1 April
A family on the carpet – Exit date 1 April
The Bourne Identity – Exit date 1 April
The Bourne Supremacy – Exit date 1 April
The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal – Exit date 1 April
The Bourne Legacy – Exit date 1 April
Jason Bourne – Exit date 1 April
A blonde in his career – Exit date 1 April
Miser must not die – Exit date 1 April
Bewitched by the moon – Exit date 1 April
Over the top – Exit date 1 April
The greatest story ever told – Exit date 1 April
Terminator – Exit date 1 April
Thelma & Louise – Exit date 1 April
West Side Story – Exit date 1 April
Venom – Release date 21 April
Venom – The fury of Carnage – Release date – Release date 21 April
Angels and demons – Exit date April 23
Hell – Exit date April 23
The da Vinci Code – Exit date April 23
The other TV series released in April on Amazon Prime Video
Flour Season 4 – Release date 1 April
The Dinner Table Detective – release date 5 April
Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuuux Season 1 – Release date 9 April
One Piece Season 9 – Release date 20 April
The films expiring in April 2025 on Prime Videos
On the wings of honor – expiration date 12 April
I wanted a male son – expiration date on April 17th
Freegard agent hunting – Date of expiration April 19th
The last time we were children – expiration date 24 April
Big – expiration date 28 April
Teet – expiration date 30 April
Series expiring in April 2025 on Prime Videos
Before Pintus Season 1 – Date of expiration April 18th
Rocco Schiavone Seasons 1-5 – Expiry date 25 April
The Flash Seasons 1-9 – Date of expiration April 30th