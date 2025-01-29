All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in February 2025

In February, the Prime Video catalog is teeming with very interesting news, including films and TV series out. “Spoiler” the complete list you find below, in the next few days on the Amazon streaming platform the third season of Invincible and Reacher arrive, the return of Lol Talent Show, the London remake of is my fault and then the new film The Order , the Comedy Clean State series, the new film by Takeshi Kitano and exclusively the film Nickel Boys, nominist for the Oscar 2025 for best film and best non -original screenplay. Eye also to the more or less recent films coming in the coming weeks, other outgoing TV series and alas to the expiring content (in addition to The Expanse, of which we explained the reasons for the partial cancellation). Start taking note!

Invincible 3 (Original animated TV series) – Exit date 6 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from February 6, the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing Creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible tells the story of the seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits the superpowers of his father and proposes himself to become the greatest defender of the earth, alone, To understand that the task is more demanding than what could ever have imagined. Everything changes when Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, to find out to what extent he will have to go to protect the people he loves.

The trailer and things to know about the new Invincible season

The Order (Film Original USA) – release date 6 February

In 1983 an increasingly violent series of bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and robberies with armored vehicles is instilling terror in the northwest of the United States. Among the confusion of the law enforcement agencies that frant to find answers, a solitary Agent of the FBI stationed in the picturesque and sleepy town of Coeur d’Alene, in Idaho, comes to the conclusion that these are not common criminals thirsty for money , but of a group of dangerous interior terrorists following a radical and charismatic leader, who are transforming a devastating war against the United States government.

Clean State (Original US TV series) – Exit date 6 February

Clean Slate is the new comedy of the legendary producer Norman Lear. The series features Harry Slate (George Wallace), the gruff old -fashioned owner of a car wash in Alabama, who will have to review his beliefs when his son returns home, in the city of Mobile, as a proud trans woman, named Desiree ( Laverne Cox).

Desiree undertakes to recover the difficult relationship with his father, manage their coexistence and confront himself with very different points of view from his. The two will find all the stages of the Coming-OAGE that have missed the first time will be retracted in an exhilarating way.

It’s my fault: London (Original UK film) – Release date 13 February

When Noah’s mother, she falls in love with the rich William, the two moved from America to London to live with William and her son Nick. Upon his arrival, eighteen -year -old Noah meets Bad Boy Nick and an immediate attraction arises between the two. Noah spends the summer adapting to his new life, making new friends among the various clubs frequented by Nick, and trying to manage a complicated relationship while the two fight to keep the attraction that feel for each other at bay. Furthermore, Noah’s father unbeknownst to the girl, was released from prison and begins to follow every movement. Noah will therefore be forced to face his devastating past and fall in love for the first time.

The trailer, the cast and the things to know about it is my fault: London

Broken Rage (Film Original Japan) – Release date 13 February

In Broken Rage the Sicario Nezumi (interprets Takeshi Kitano) struggle for his survival, stuck between the police and the Yakuza criminal organization. In the second half of the film, however, the raw action thriller takes an unexpected turn, evolving into a self -deprecating comedy that tells the same story but with a captivating humorous touch.

The trailer and things to know about Takeshi Kitano’s new movie

Reacher 3 (Serie3 TV Original USA) – Exit date 20 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first three available from February 20 and the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the novel The designated victim (Persuader) of Lee Child, in the third season of this series full of action, Reacher falls into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise in an attempt to save an infiltrate of the undercover goddess whose time is about to expire . Here he finds a world of secrets and violence and confronts some pending issues of his past.

The trailer and advances of Reacher 3

Lol Talent Show: Whoever makes you laugh is inside 2 (show Original Italy) – Exit date 27th

Number of episodes and output methods: 4 episodes all together

Professional comedians, amateurs and artists of all kinds are back to perform in front of an exceptional jury to play the chance to become part of the cast of the fifth season of Lol: whoever laughs is out. Elio and Katia Follesa, among the most loved protagonists of the past editions of Lol, will take on the role of jurors again and Lillo Petrolo will join them. While Mago Forest, also a veteran of the comedy show, will accompany the judges in search of the next competitor of Lol. There will be four episode guest stars, Edoardo Ferrario, Valeria Graci, Lucia Ocone and Andrea Pisani, who will join the jury and will be able to change the fate of a competitor.

The trailer and advances of Lol Talent Show 2

The boys of the Nickel (Exclusive film) – release date 27 February

Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, winner of the Pulitzer prize, Nickel Boys tells the powerful friendship between two young African American who face the heartbreaking evidence of a reformed in Florida together.

The other films released in February 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Someone Like You – Exit date 7 February

Love and other mental saws – Exit date 17 February

Muy Católico – Exit date 18 February

The other films released in February 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

Prey – Exit date 1 February

The adventurers of the lost city – Exit date 1 February

Truman Capote – in cold blood – Exit date 1 February

Dead Man Walking – sentenced to death – Exit date 1 February

Four weddings and a funeral – Exit date 1 February

Joey – Exit date 1 February

The lilies of the field – Exit date 1 February

Platoon – Exit date 1 February

Sahara – Exit date 1 February

Some like hot – Exit date 1 February

Thelma & Louise – Exit date 1 February

The juror – Exit date 5 February

Sex crimes – dangerous games – Exit date 5 February

The Hurt Locker – Exit date 9 February

Jumanji – Exit date 12 February

Jumanji: The Next Level – Exit date 12 February

Stolen – Exit date 16 February

Ghostbusters (hatchagefantasmi) – Exit date 19 February

Ghostbusters II (Vecchiappafantasmi II) – Exit date 19 February

Ghostbusters – Exit date 19 February

Ghostbusters: Legacy – Exit date 19 February

Little women – Exit date 26 February

The other TV series to be released in February on Amazon Prime Video

24 – Exit date 1 February

Newtopia – Exit date 7 February

One Piece 7 – Exit date 20 February

House of David – Exit date 27 February

The films expiring in February 2025 on Prime Videos

A great desire to live – expiration date 5 February

The mercen4ri – Expendables – expiration date 6 February

The Equalizer 3 – Without respite – expiration date 27 February

Stay with me – expiration date 28 February

Marrowbone – expiration date 28 February

Series expiring in February 2025 on Prime Videos

All Freud’s fault – expiration date 25 February

The Cesaroni – expiration date 28 February

Lady Oscar 11 – expiration date 28 February