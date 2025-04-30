All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in May 2025

The schedule of TV series and films coming out in May 2025 on Prime Video is extremely rich and varied. Among the films, Sequel is coming another small favor and the youth comedy Maturity journey: Majorca. Numerous series released on Amazon’s streaming platform in the coming weeks: the overcompensing teen comedy – deception, the dramatic motorheads, the thriller sisters wrong, and still nine perfect strangers who returns with the second season and the reality show the Clarkson farm with the fourth. Finally, two documentaries who will take us to the ocean with Octopus! And in the world of Nascar with Earnhardt. And that’s not all: scroll through the complete list to the end and you will discover the other titles out in the coming weeks and also the expiring content. Start taking note!

Another small favor (film Original Comedy Gender) – release date 1 May

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) find themselves in Italy, in the splendid island of Capri, for Emily’s extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders and betrayals for a wedding that will have more surprising and breathtaking turns than those that dot the road that from Marina Grande leads to the Piazzetta di Capri.

Octopus! (Docu -Serie Nature Original) – Exit date 8 May

Exit mode: 2 Binge episodes (all together)

The documentary, narrated by the voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, transports the spectators to the otherworldly depths to discover one of the smartest and most mysterious life forms of the earth, the giant octopus of the Pacific. In the documentary there is an eclectic mix of characters with a particular bond with these creatures, by the scientist who tries to save them, to the explorer who tries to understand them, passing through the actor and comedian appointed to Emmy Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with it. Their adventures will make us laugh, cry and question our place on this planet.

OVERCOMPLIGTING – The deception (TV series Original Comedy Gender) – Exit date 15 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

OVERCOMPLIGTING – Deception is a choral comedy series set in an American college and focused on Benny’s chaotic and reckless life, former football player and king of the year -end dance, who immediately becomes a friend of Carmen, outsider in high school, now determined to integrate at all costs. With the help of Benny’s older sister and her boyfriend, a real legend of the campus, Benny and Carmen will juggle between horrible events, flavored vodka and false documents. Fun and deep, the show explores the excessive efforts that each of us makes to hide the differences and adapt to external pressures while trying to find out who he really is.

Motorheads (TV series ORIGINAL TEN DRAMA) – release date 20 May

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Motorheads speaks of first loves, the first broken hearts and the first time on a car. Set in a city a rich time, but now in decline and looking for a glimmer of hope, the series is the adrenaline history of a group of outsiders who tighten an unlikely friendship thanks to the common passion for road races, while confronting the hierarchies and high school rules.

Nine perfect strangers Season 2 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Nine strangers, linked to each other in ways that they could never have imagined, are invited by the mysterious Guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to participate in a retreat of transformative well -being on the Austrian Alps. Over a week, the guru will bring them to the brink of the abyss. Will they be able to resist? And will you succeed? Masha is willing to try anything in order to heal all the people involved, including himself.

Earnhardt (DOCU -SERIE SPORT ORIGINAL) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 4 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, the second 2 from 29 May

Earnhardt is a four -part documentary that explores the legendary competitive career and the complex family dynamics of the legend of the Nascar Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival movies, exciting races and touching interviews with his children, his rivals and his closest friends, Earnhardt is the official story of an American icon, both on the track and outside.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Reality Show Original) – release date 23 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first four available from 23 May, and the following issues released on the following two Fridays

Add to Jeremy and his team to face new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at the Diddly Squat Farm. After leaving the Diddly Squat band that toast after a tumultuous year, we find it at a distance of a few months just to find that, in the meantime, the life of the farm has changed. Kaleb is engaged on a national tour, Lisa is working on a new line of products and Jeremy has remained alone to manage the farm. In the absence of Kaleb, Jeremy comes to mind an idea to keep the estate standing.

After his attempts to open a “Farm To Fork” restaurant failed, Jeremy thinks they can make his vision and to return to the favors of the Municipality by attracting the crowd away from the farm shop. Everything he has to do is buy a pub.

However, even the way to become the owner of a pub is not easy. Jeremy finds himself facing numerous obstacles, such as abandoned buildings, a lot of bureaucracy and a picnic area with a very particular past. He gets a hand from Charlie, but neither he is not prepared for the challenges that will await them once Jeremy will find his ideal pub.

In Diddly Squat, meanwhile, the old tractor Lamborghini begins to give signs of failure, not to mention the cattle of cattle to manage, which includes a new and huge bull, a very small pig and a group of high-tech goats. Mother Nature conspires to make this one of the most difficult years ever for British farmers. But when the band unites the strength, everything is possible.

Wrong sisters (Original TV series Thriller genre) – release date 29 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

Based on the book of the bestseller Alafair Burke, the wrong sisters is an electrifying thriller miniseries in 8 episodes that tells of all those horrible things capable of removing two sisters and, in the end, of bringing them closer. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high -profile media executive, lives a dream life with a fascinating lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), while the separate sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggle to get to the end of the month and remain clean. When Adam is brutally assassinated, the suspicions about the alleged killer deeply shake the family, bringing together the two sisters, who try to unravel a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

Maturity Journey: Majorca (Film Original Such Comedy) – release date 30 May

A Young Adult Comedy that combines the “Yolo” spirit of Project X with the pop iconography told in Spring Breakers. 2021 In a few months their roads will separate forever, and it is the perfect opportunity to greet this phase of their life in style. But, as soon as you arrive on the island, a maxi Focola di Coronavirus forces them to remain closed in quarantine in a hotel, without being able to leave their rooms. The pandemic has already stolen the last year, and now they have no intention of letting this moment take away too. It is not the party they had imagined, but they are determined to live it as they deserve, all together. At any cost.

The other films released in May 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Alice, Darling – release date 7 May

Tin Soldier – release date 8 May

Settlers – Marzian Cologne – release date 13 May

Arkie and the magic of lights – release date 14 May

A working man – release date 15 May

Adage – release date 17 May

Boudica – release date 29 May

10 days with his – release date 31 May

The other films released in May 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

Cody Banks agent – release date 1 May

Cody Banks 2 agent – Destination London – release date 1 May

Space bales – release date 1 May

The great lebowski – release date 1 May

Money Monster – The other face of money – release date 1 May

Spies – release date 1 May

The voice of the stone – release date 1 May

RAMS – History of two brothers and eight sheep – release date 1 May

Everything is secret – release date 1 May

Uss Indianapolis – release date 1 May

What doesn’t kill you – release date 1 May

Travel to Paradise – release date 1 May

Blackwater Lane – release date 1 May

Chaos – release date 13 May

The need to join me every time with you – release date 13 May

The post – release date 15 May

Mandy – release date 15 May

Once upon a time in Los Angeles – release date 15 May

Miss Sloane – Power games – release date 15 May

The son of no one – release date 15 May

2030 – Escape for the future – release date 16 May

Speed ​​Kills – release date 27 May

The other TV series released in May on Amazon Prime Video

Cover affairs Seasons 1-5 – release date 3 May

The rules of the perfect crime seasons 1-6 – release date 5 May

LEGO Dreamzzz: Adventures in the world of dreams Season 1 – release date 15 May

One Piece Season 10 – release date 20 May

The films expiring in May 2025 on Prime Videos

Bastard by armed – Date of expiration 10 May

One hundred Sundays – expiry date 14 May

Thanksgiving: Death will thank you – Date of expiration May 15th

Wild dad – Date of expiration May 26th

Series expiring in May 2025 on Prime Videos

Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 – Date of expiration 21 May

The Exorcist Season 1 – Date of expiration May 26th

This is us Seasons 1-6 – Date of expiration May 26th