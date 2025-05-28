All the new TV series and the films coming out on Prime Videos in June 2025

Summer 2025 on Prime Video begins in the name of laughter and some thrill, judging by the titles of the news released in June on the Amazon streaming platform. Among the TV series arriving two Italian comedy: the new the shack, with the best known stand ups comedian to give voice to the animated characters, and the return “Thejackaleco” with season 2 of small fish. Always remaining in the serial, and seasonal fields, we point out the new Young Adult Drama the summer of the lost secrets, while at the end of the month the action countdown arrives. Let’s move on to the films, but we return to the comedies with Deep Cover – undercover actors. And after all you will also find the other novelties of the arrival catalog, as well as the expiring content, including with dispapts from Elsewhere, and with Jason Segel. Take note!

The Baracchino (Italian animated TV series, genre: comedy) – release date 3 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes all together

The Baracchino, a former temple of comedy and Mecca of every aspiring comedian, is now in ruins. Maurizio (Lillo Petrolo), the tired and disillusioned owner, is ready to close, but Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) an aspiring idealist art-director, does not surrender. With a bold vision, he organizes an Open MIC evening to relaunch the restaurant, recruiting a group of extravagant and unlikely comedians: Luca Ravenna), a tabagist pigeon pigeon with caustic humor, Leonardo da Vinci (Edoardo Ferrario), the genius Boomer, John Lumano (Daniele Tinti), an absolutely normal human, Marco Rapone) the sad reaper in person, Noemi. Ciambell (Michela Giraud), a sweet with bitter glaze, and Tricerita (Yoko Yamada), a punk triceatopp with eco-anxiety. Together with them, and with the help of Gerri all the handyman (Salvo Di Paola), of the former comedian Sernione Larry Tucano (Pietro Sermonti) and Donato (Frank Matano), a donut with a void inside, Claudia launches into the impossible company to bring the shack back to the days of glory.

The trailer and the things to know on Il Baracchino

Deep Cover – undercover actors (Use film genre Comedy) – release date 12 June

Deep Cover – undercover actors is an action comedy in which Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, improvisation teacher, wonders if he has lost his chance to be successful. When an undercover policeman (Sean Bean) offers her the role of life, recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate the London gangs playing dangerous criminals.

Small fish season 2 (Italian TV series, genre: comedy) – Exit date 13 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge

The series starring The Jackal (Ciro Priello, Fabio Balsamo, Aurora Leone, Gianluca Fasta) and a small (and ramshackle) advertising agency that continues to grow, returns with the second, highly anticipated season. Greta (Martina Tinnirello) pushes the company to challenges on a national scale with the complicity of the producer Fabio. Aurora overcomes a farewell and focuses on her career, Fr and Ciro face their trauma by learning more and more to accept themselves. The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown.

The trailer and advances of small fish 2

The summer of lost secrets (US TV series, Young adult drama genre) – release date 18 June

The summer of the lost secrets follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

The trailer and the things to know on We Were Liars – The summer of the lost secrets

Countdown (TV series Original Gender Action) – Exit date 25 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 13 episodes, the first 3 available on June 25 and the following outgoing one every Wednesday

When an agent of the United States internal security department is assassinated in broad daylight, the detective of the Los Angeles Mark Meachum police, played by Jensen Ackles, is recruited within a secret task force, consisting of undercover agents of all the police, to investigate the case. But the hunt for the murderer will soon bring to light a much more left conspiracy than you could imagine, giving way to a race against time to save a city of millions of people.

The other films coming out in June 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second views

Poker face – release date 2 June

Strange Darling – release date 9 June

Golda – release date 11 June

Ten minutes – release date 13 June

The body – release date 16 June

The last revenge – release date 20 June

Old Guy – release date 23 June

Kraven – The hunter – release date 27 June

The other films released in June 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

If you run away, you marry you – Exit date 1 June

Very bad me – Exit date 1 June

Very bad me 2 – Exit date 1 June

Very bad me 3 – Exit date 1 June

Minions – Exit date 1 June

The King’s Man – The origins – release date 4 June

The Equalizer – The Avenger – release date 4 June

The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness – release date 4 June

Terminator – Dark destiny – release date 15 June

Shark Lake – release date 15 June

The other TV series released in June on Amazon Prime Video

One Piece seasons 11-12 – release date 20 June

Head Over Heels – release date 23 June

The films expiring in June 2025 on Prime Videos

10 days with Santa Claus – expiry date 3 June

How a rock can – expiry date 5 June

50 km per hour – expiration date 24 June

Boy Kills World – expiry date 26 June

Santocielo – expiration date 27 June

Aeneas – expiry date 29 June

Series expiring in June 2025 on Prime Videos

Messages from Elsewhere Season 1 – Expiry date 14 June