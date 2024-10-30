All the TV series canceled by Netflix, so far

New Netflix cancellations are arriving in October 2024, a month which, in addition to bringing new successful titles to the streaming platform, also puts an end to TV series that are among the most loved by the public. A trend of Netflix cancellations began as early as 2023, some understandable, some unjustifiable. And with 2024 almost over, all things considered, there are many series that will not have a continuation on Netflix but, after all, cancellations are a painful but necessary part of the world of TV series, especially when it comes to streaming platforms.

But let’s go into more detail and find out together what all the TV series canceled by Netflix have been from 2023 to today.

1899 – canceled January 2023

The worst Netflix cancellation of 2023 is 1899. The science fiction series among Netflix’s most ambitious projects ever and created by the same creators as Dark was canceled after just one season to the great disappointment of fans of this title which is considered one of the best from last year and the one with the most shocking ending. An exceptional cast, a superb plot and the use of cutting-edge technology in its creation were not enough to ensure that 1899 returned for a second season. For Netflix, in fact, the expenditure of money for its production was too high compared to the earnings given by the hours of viewing.

Why was 1899 cancelled?

Inside Job – canceled January 2023

The animated series Inside Job was also canceled even though it was initially renewed for the second season in June 2022. In January 2023, however, the creator of the series confirmed the rumors according to which Netflix had canceled the decision to renew the series by declaring of being “heartbroken.”

The Chair – canceled January 2023

Not even The Chair made it, the series starring Sandra Oh as a woman who becomes president of an English department in crisis at a university that was not renewed for a second season and was canceled after a single season.

Dead End: Paranormal Park – canceled January 2023

The second major animated show, after Inside Job, to be canceled by Netflix in 2023 was Dead End: Paranormal Park, the series praised for its LGBTQ+ representation that will no longer have a continuation.

Uncoupled – canceled January 2023

Even Uncoupled, the comedy by Arren Star and Jeffrey Richman, which saw the return of Neil Patrick Harris to the small screen, was not renewed for its second season due to too low ratings. There is good news, however, the series was subsequently saved by Showtime.

Juvenile Justice – canceled January 2023

The K-drama Juvenile Justice was canceled in the post-production phase of its second season.

Hot Skull – canceled February 2023

There were high hopes for Netflix’s Turkish sci-fi series but, sadly, despite a strong performance in its home country, the series did not get a renewal.

Young Wallander – canceled March 2023

Created by Benjamin Harris, the crime drama Young Wallander was canceled by Netflix in March 2023.

Sex/Life – canceled April 2023

We arrive at another of the worst Netflix cancellations of 2023, the Sex/Life series which enthralled the public for two seasons, becoming a point of reference for the erotic genre. Apparently, tensions arose during the filming of the second season and, given the poor performance of the new episodes, the only option was cancellation.

Freeridge – canceled April 2023

A spin-off of On My Block, Feeridge was canceled by Netflix this April due to low ratings.

Smiley – canceled May 2023

Smiley, the LGBTQ romantic series launched with eight episodes in 2022, did not obtain renewal for the same reason linked to insufficient viewing hours for Netflix.

Rebelde – canceled May 2023

Rebelde, the Mexican reboot of the classic Spanish-language series that aired in the early 2000s, had to close its doors after two seasons.

Man vs Bee – canceled May 2023

And finally, Netflix’s last major cancellation this May is Man vs Bee, the comedy series with Rowan Atkinson dealing with a very annoying bee that will not return with new episodes.

Lockwood & Co. – canceled May 2023

The British supernatural series, Lockwood & Co. also didn’t make it and was canceled by Netflix after just one season. The announcement of the non-renewal was made by the production company of the series which revealed that it “is heartbroken to say that Lockwood & Co 2 will not be there”.

Welcome to Eden – canceled July 2023

Welcome to Eden is the last of the series canceled by Netflix in 2023. The Spanish sci-fi title, in fact, was blocked by the streaming platform after only two seasons and will never have a continuous series due to too few ratings in its second season.

Sky High, the series – canceled in July 2023

Among the most recent Netflix cancellations for 2023 is also the Spanish sequel series to the 2020 film, Sky High. The action thriller that tells the story of a widowed mother who joins her deceased husband’s gang of burglars to maintain her independence from her blackmailing father will not have a continuation.

Darkness and Bones – canceled November 2023

The latest series canceled by Netflix is ​​Darkness and Bones, the fantasy story inspired by the novel saga by writer Leigh Bardugo, part of the so-called Grishaverse. Although it was appreciated by the public in its first two seasons, Darkness and Bones was not renewed by Netflix for a third chapter due to low earnings due to insufficient views according to the streaming giant.

Obliterated – canceled in January 2024

Unfortunately, Obliterated didn’t make it and was canceled by Netflix just a few months after its debut. The series created by the creators of Cobra Kai, a fun and high-tension action game, did not meet the expectations of Netflix which decided to put an end to this story which, without a doubt, lent itself to a continuation. But despite this cancellation, if you missed Obliterated, run and recover it because even if it’s finished, it deserves a viewing for its lightness, irony and lots and lots of action.

Obliterated, why watch it even if it has been deleted

The Brothers Sun – canceled March 2024

The Brothers Sun, the Netflix action comedy starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, failed to obtain a renewal and was canceled by Netflix after just one season. Two months after its debut on the streaming platform, confirmation has arrived that The Brothers Sun 2 will not be there and that the gangster series, in terms of views, has not achieved great success to the point of not deserving, according to Netflix, a new chapter . But what is the plot of The Brothers Sun? When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is killed by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son and legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh) and his naive younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li), who has always been in the dark about the truth about the family until now. But as Taipei’s most dangerous organizations and a rising new faction clash for dominance, Charles, Bruce, and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and discover the true meaning of brotherhood and family before one of their countless enemies you eliminate them all.

Kaos – canceled October 2024

Even Kaos, one of Netflix’s most original series of 2024, didn’t make it and was canceled after just one season. The series on Greek mythology set in the present day with Jeff Goldblum in the role of Zeus was able to arouse curiosity and entertain but unfortunately failed to reach adequate viewing figures for a renewal by the streaming platform. It’s a shame for a little gem like this.

Everything asks for salvation

The latest and very painful Netflix cancellation concerns one of the most beautiful Italian series ever: Everything asks for salvation which, after the release of its second season, was unable to obtain a pass for a continuation. A real shame for a series that managed to talk with great delicacy and depth about mental health and which will leave a story that still had a lot to give to the public pending.

