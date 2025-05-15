Almost 30 years after the first publication, accent brings ‘K-Pax’ in the bookstore

The accent necklace dedicated to recoveries is enriched with a new title: almost thirty years after the first publication, she returns to the bookstore from May 14th for the Milanese publishing house K-Pax of Gene Brewer (recently disappeared), with a preface by Fabio Geda.

The novel that the Publishers Weekly has called “moving and rich in suspense”, K-Pax is a work capable of gently investigating the traumas of the past and the bonds that even among the most diverse creatures can be established. From this novel, translated into several languages, the homonymous film starring Kevin Spacey and directed by Iin Softley in 2001 was also taken.

The plot

A new patient is hospitalized at the Manhattan Psychiatric Institute. He says he is called Prot (strictly with the tiny) and to come from K-Pax, a planet whose inhabitants live over a thousand years, know how to travel at the speed of light, have an exclusively vegetable diet, and do not know prisons or churches.

Not only that: Prot seems to know mysterious orbits correctly, he knows how to speak with animals, he even manages to treat other patients in the clinic. And he claims that within a few weeks he will return home to his planet. Is it really an alien or a psychiatric patient with disproportionate imagination? What will happen when the time that Prot has given himself on earth will end? Will it be possible to get to time to a diagnosis?

The author

Gene Brewer (1937-2024) was born and raised in Munch, in Indiana. Before dedicating himself to writing, he was a biological researcher. He wrote fifteen novels, many of which translated into numerous languages.

The cover