Amerigo Vespucci: history, details and journey of the “most beautiful ship in the world”

There Amerigo Vespucci school ship It is to date the oldest sailing ship in service of the Italian Navy. Launched the February 22, 1931his motto – assigned in 1978 – is “Not who begins but what persevere”attributed to Leonardo da Vinci.

Appealed not by chance “The most beautiful ship in the world”, The Amerigo Vespucci is a spectacular sailing ship with an engine officially assigned to the port of La Spezia. The sailing ship deals with thetraining and training of the students of the Naval Academy and other schools in the Navy, as well as the Safeguard and protection of the natural heritage And of the marine environment. In fact, he collaborates with UNICEF and WWF.

Started on 1 July 2023 from Genoa for a world touris now in navigation to the port of Alexandria of Egypt where it will arrive tonight 13 February 2025, and the crew – consisting of 264 soldiers – will connect live with the Sanremo Festival.

History of the Amerigo Vespucci school ship

The construction of the hull of the Veliero Amerigo Vespucci He began on May 12, 1930 at the Royal Naval Shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia – the famous and unfortunate transatlantic Andrea Doria was instead built in Genoa – The wonderful school ship takes the sea for the first time the February 22, 1930with godmother Elena Cerio, nineteen year old daughter of the colonel of the naval genius Oscar Cerio, director of the construction site.

In June of the same year, the Amerigo Vespucci entered service and, in October, received the fight flag in Genoa.

Together with the “twin ship” Cristoforo Colombosmaller and three more “older” dimensions, form the School ship division under the command of the Admiral Cavagnari.

From 1931 to today, the ship continues continuously – with a break during the Second World War and on the occasion of maintenance activities – activities of training for students of the Naval Academy, of the “Francesco Morosini” military naval school, the Nocchieri students, and of sailing associations, such as the Italian Naval League, the Sail Training Association Italy and the Anmi.

The Veliero Amerigo Vespucci. Credit: Saggettarius A, CC By –a 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The activities on board the American Vespucci

The school ship, in these almost 100 years of activity, has carried out numerous navigation campaigns in the Mediterraneanand others in Northern Europe, Eastern Atlantic, North and South Americaand another circumnavigation of the globe beyond the one in progress, accomplished between 2002 and 2003.

Aboard the “The most beautiful ship in the world”, Therefore, future sailors learn the aspects of Training and trainingbecome aware of living by sea, and acquire the skills necessary for theirs career in the navy: maritime code, navigation rules, conduct of the engine apparatus and auxiliaries, management of logistical, administrative and health problems, and are also trained on the aspects of naval diplomacyessential to represent the Italian Navy in the world.

The students, therefore, test themselves from the practical point of view, and attend real lessons held by their superiors and their learning is verified at the end of the Education campaignwith technical tests and written and oral checks, just like at school.

How the Amerigo Vespucci ship is made: dimensions, hull, engines, trees and sails

There length of the ship to floating is 82 meters, but between one extreme and the other – extreme stern and ends of the bompresso – touches 101 meters.

There length Maximum of the hull is 15.5 meters: this measurement increases at 21 meters because on the sides of the hull are positioned the boats in addition, and 28 meters considering the ends of the longest flagpole, the so -called Trevo di Maestra.

THE’maximum immersion – or the surface of the ship that immerses floating – of the American Vespucci is 7.3 meters.

Is one Sail ship with engine: counts 26 sails in Olona canvas – natural fiber consisting of hemp and linen – And the peaks are also of natural material, and the sailing maneuvers are performed by hand.

The Amerigo Vespucci has three vertical trees (Trinchetto, teacher and mezzana) All equipped with flags and square sails, plus the bowed protruding bumping, in all respects a fourth tree.

The hull is of the three main bridges type and the bow of the ship – therefore on the front – we find polena in golden bronze, which represents the explorer Amerigo Vespucci.

A particular feature of the ship are The prora friezes and the Poppa Arabescobuilt in wood covered with wet gold leaf.

As for instead the engines, The Amerigo Vespucci consists of:

An integrated and automated generation system of a diesel-electric type, consisting of 2 Diesel generators 12 cylinder MTU 12VM33F 2 x 1320 kW (1770 HP) and 2 Diesel generators 8 cylinders MTU 8VM23F 2 x 760 kW (1019 HP)

Propulsion provided by 1 main electric motor (MEP) ex Ansaldo Industrial Systems (Nidec ASI) CR1000Y8, consisting of two induced 750 kW each for a total of 2840 kW of continuous power.

The internal and external lights are ledand the lighting of the albery is green in color and also lights up tricolor, to bring the colors of the Italian flag into the world.

The Amerigo Vespucci in Venice.



The crew of the American Vespucci: who is on the ship

To date, the ship’s crew is composed of 264 military: 15 officers, 30 non -commissioned officers, 34 sergeants, 185 subcapi and municipalities. During the instruction campaign to the crew, there are about 100 students per year.

The soldiers operating on the American Vespucci are divided into various services that deal with specific functions on board the ship:

The Operations service deals with navigation, meteorology and telecommunications

deals with navigation, meteorology and telecommunications The Marine service It manages the sails, additional boats the mooring and disormal maneuvers

It manages the sails, additional boats the mooring and disormal maneuvers The Detail service coordinates the daily services of the unit and manages personal practices and crew documentation

coordinates the daily services of the unit and manages personal practices and crew documentation The Weapon service It houses the portable weapons and provides for the creation of the crew in the use

It houses the portable weapons and provides for the creation of the crew in the use The Naval and electrical genius service leads the engine equipment and auxiliary devices, the production of electricity and the maintenance of the integrity of the hull

leads the engine equipment and auxiliary devices, the production of electricity and the maintenance of the integrity of the hull The Administrative and logistical service acquires, distributes and accounts for materials and acts and deals with kitchens

acquires, distributes and accounts for materials and acts and deals with kitchens The Health service deals with the prevention and care activities.

The Tour of American Vespucci: in what city stops and how to visit it?

As mentioned, the Amerigo Vespucci started from Genoa a July 2023 for a world tourwhich has already touched cities such as Los Angeles, Tokyo, Darwin, Singapore, Mumbai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and many other ports of the world.

The next expected stages are precisely Alexandria of Egypt and then Durres in Albania.

He will then return to Italy by touching Trieste, Venice, Ancona, Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo, Cagliari, Naples, Gaeta, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Genoa.

You can get on board and visit the ship for free: all the information for booking is on the official Vespucci Tour website.