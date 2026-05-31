X-Men ’97, Disney+ announces season 2: the trailer, the plot and when it comes out

The journey continues, the great enemy is there and the goal is to return home. Disney+ announces the second season of X-Men ’97the Marvel Animation series on mutants among the most watched on the platform which relaunched the universes generated in the nineties. Here’s everything you need to know.

X-Men ’97, the trailer for the second season

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X-Men ’97, previews of the second season

The second season of X-Men ’97 continues with the heroic mutant team of the X-Men, divided and scattered across different time periods, as they struggle to find their way back home. Meanwhile, in the 1990s, suspicious enemies and new forms of intolerance towards mutants are taking hold in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

X-Men ’97, the voice cast of the second season

The cast of voice actors, in the original version, includes Ross Marquand as Professor

X-Men ’97, production of the second season

The series stars Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston and Beau DeMayo as executive producers. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. The episodes were written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan and Mariah Wilson. The directors of the episodes are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

X-Men ’97, when the second season comes out

The second season of X-Men ’97 debuts on Disney+ July 1, 2026.