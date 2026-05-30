Stefano Nazzi: "Garlasco? Today crimes are TV entertainment. To survive, journalism must not chase social media"

“Today the story of the crime has become a serialized story where every day something must be said even if there is nothing to say”. These are the words of Stefano Nazzi, journalist and writer. It is a dig at the numerous television programs that “exploit” the most popular crime cases, such as that of Garlasco, to attract the public with a new type of serialized entertainment where every day we discuss hypotheses and not facts.

But Nazzi’s approach is different and his long experience in the world of journalism has led him to become one of the most authoritative voices in the Italian true crime scene.

“Journalism must not obsessively pursue what happens on social media, but must maintain its own authority, only in this way can it save itself,” Stefano then concluded, speaking about the future of this profession.

“Nazzi Narrates”, the new true crime series by Stefano Nazzi

“Nazzi Narrates” is Sky’s new true crime series which sees Stefano Nazzi delve into three major crime cases: Desirée Piovanelli, in May, Federico Aldrovandi in June and Luca Sacchi, in July. All cases linked by a single common thread: the dynamics of the pack. All with its intense narrative and no discounts.

The first case, dedicated to Desirée Piovanelli, is exclusively on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 May at 10.30pm on Sky Crime, at 10.50pm on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW. For the occasion, the story told in the docuseries is now also available in a podcast version, on all the main platforms.

With “Nazzi Narrates”, Stefano Nazzi does not limit himself to reconstructing the facts: he enters into the dynamics, looks for the cracks, tries to understand. Because certain crimes cannot be explained by a single culprit.

The series is produced by Ballandi and directed by Marco Pisoni.