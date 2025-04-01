Analysis of the first months of the Trump presidency: from the relationship with Europe to the expansion in Greenland

You are looking at Geopolitix Don’t miss other content of Geopop

A few months have passed since the settlement of Donald Trump at the White house And we can say that geopolitical balances are changing. The United States have in fact imposed the first tranche of Commercial duties also against their historical partners, Europe and Canada. The sensational is recent news news escape of the US military plans, in which the high spheres of the American government defined the European “parasites”. Finally, we are witnessing a sensational approach of the USA to Russia of Vladimir Putin. In short, the meat on the fire is so great. For this we have invited the geopolitical analyst to our studies Federico Petroni, who writes for the magazine LIMES. Together with him we tried to touch the salient points of these first months of presidency Trump and the repercussions on‘geopolitical balance.

First, we dealt with the theme of spiny relationship between the United States and Europe. We have identified in particular three points of friction: one ideologicalone strategic and finally one military. In the video you can deepen each of these aspects. To summarize, we can say here that the current US administration thinks we have sacrificed wealth and internal resources For the well -being and defense of Europeans and is no longer willing to continue on this line.



Trump showed interest in the expansion of the United States towards the Greenland and Canada. We therefore wondered if it is about Political provocations Or if there is a real possibility that the United States will make this plan. These plans are part of the perspective of restoring momentum to a population, the American one, which has lost confidence in itself. In the interview we analyze better reasons of these claims and we understand how the United States will be able to impose themselves on these fronts.

We then moved on to the question of War in Ukraineanalyzing the relationships of force on the field and the approach of the Trump administration to Russia. In fact, we have noticed how the United States no longer see Putin’s Russia as an enemy and therefore they do not think that it is necessary to defeat this country militarily, to be able to speak.

The other “hot points” addressed in the video concern the United States relationship with China and finally the Israeli-Palestinian questionin which we try to understand what Trump’s projects are in this area of ​​the world.

The interview ends with a provocative question, in which we ask ourselves if the figure of Trump, from the point of view of the internal and centralizing internal policy, represents a danger to democracy in the United States.