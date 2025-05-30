And Just like that 3: the complete cast

Produced by Max Original and Sky Exclusive, “and Just Like That …” is the result of the inspiration of Michael Patrick King Ee brings us back to the narrative universe of the famous “Sex and the City”. The third season of the series is broadcast, during twelve episodes, every Friday in the early evening on Sky Serie, and also available on demand and streaming on Now. A summer to live among irony, reflections and twists, in the company of faces that we get to know each other in this special.

Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker)

A established writer, Carrie lives a new chapter of her marriage life with John “Big” Preston, while reinventing himself as an ironic and uninhibited voice within an inclusive podcast conducted by what Diaz.

Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon)

Always looking for intellectual challenges, Miranda returns to the books with a master’s degree in humanities. In the meantime, an unexpected connection with which Diaz leads her to question some personal certainties.

Charlotte York Goldenblatt (played by Kristin Davis)

Devote to his family, Charlotte dedicates himself body and soul to the growth of his daughters: Lily, early musical talent, and rock, free spirit and outside the box.

Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett)

Old flame of Carrie, Aidan reappears in his emotional path, recalling feelings and issues never completely resolved.

Seema Patel (played by Sarita Choudhury)

Independent and sophisticated woman, Sehema works as a real estate agent and deals with the sale of Carrie’s apartment. Its presence adds a cosmopolitan touch to the group.

Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone)

Expressive and sharp, Anthony continues to shine in the world of wedding planning. It remains a constant presence in Charlotte’s life and faces a new sentimental phase after the marriage with Stanford.

Steve Brady (played by David Eigenberg)

Barista with a big heart, Steve faces the changes in his relationship with Miranda while trying to maintain a family balance with his son Brady.

Harry Goldenblatt (played by Evan Handler)

Lawyer expert in divorce, Harry is also a patient husband and in love. With Charlotte forms a solid and affectionate couple, facing the challenges of modern parenting with her.

Lisa Todd Wexley (played by Nicole Ari Parker)

Elegant and established, Lisa is a successful documentary maker. He holds a bond of friendship with Charlotte, combining apparently different worlds.

Lily Goldenblatt (played by Cathy Ang)

Reserved but determined girl, Lily excels in classical music and represents the most disciplined side of the Goldenblatt family.

Brady Hobbes (played by Niall Cunningham)

Teenage son of Miranda and Steve, Brady makes his way between the typical experiences of his age, while his parents face complex personal evolutions.

Herbert Wexley (played by Chris Jackson)

Ambly and brilliant, Herbert is Lisa’s husband and represents an example of balance between career, family and social commitment.

Rose “Rock” Goldenblatt (played by Alexa Swinton)

The younger daughter of Charlotte and Harry, Rock stands out for his fluid identity and his ability to affirm himself with spontaneity and courage.

Joy (played by Dolly Wells)

Manufacturer of the BBC, Joy is a stimulating colleague for Miranda, with whom he shares professional ideas and moments of personal confrontation.

Giuseppe (played by Sebastiano Pigazzi)

Fascinating Italian poet, Giuseppe is invited by Charlotte to participate in the Drew Barrymore talk show. His meeting with Anthony promises sparks and surprises.