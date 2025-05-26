And Just like that 3: when all the episodes come out, the complete calendar

After two years after the debut of the previous season, the new chapter of and Just Like That, the Revival series of Sex and the City that resumes the story of the legendary Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte struggling with their life in New York City, returns, this time told in their 50 years. After the success of the first two seasons comes a third and highly anticipated chapter ready to conquer everyone with new loves, lots of sex, twists but above all an indissoluble bond of friendship.
The new episodes of the Max Original and Sky Exclusive series of Michael Patrick King, Miranda, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and Lisa are twelve, while they focus on their careers and their families, and see them face love stories, sex, and the great friendship that binds them, now 50 year olds, in a New York to be swarming life.
But when all 12 episodes come out? Here is the complete calendar of debut of each of the new episodes of and Just Like That 3.
And just like that 3: what we know so far
And Just like that 3: when all the episodes come out, the calendar
The series will go with a new episode a week every Friday on Sky Serie in the early evening until August 15, and will obviously be available on demand on Sky and streaming only on Now.
- May 30: episode 1
- June 6: episode 2
- June 13: episode 3
- June 20: episode 4
- June 27: episode 5
- July 4: episode 6
- July 11: episode 7
- July 18: episode 8
- July 25: episode 9
- August 1: episode 10
- August 8: episode 11
- August 15: episode 12