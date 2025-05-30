And Just like that 3: when the final episode comes out

Starting today, Friday 30 May 2025, the television summer is enriched with a fixed appointment in the shade of the Skyscrapers of New York. On Sky Series and streaming on Now, the third highly anticipated season of “and Just Like That …” arrives, the contemporary sequel to “Sex and the City” signed by Michael Patrick King, who continues to tell the lives, feelings and complications of a group of irresistibly imperfect women as deeply authentic. Let’s find out how long the series will accompany us over the next few weeks.

And just like that 3: the plot

The story resumes in a boiling summer in Manhattan. Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and Lisa, all well rooted in their fifty years, move between passions that reply, existential crises that stun and friendships that – despite everything – resist the time, quarrels and personal transformations. Carrie Bradshaw is once again at the center of the scene and juggles between his public voice (a podcast LGBTQ+ spicy and direct) and a sentimental life that seeks a continuous balance. In the middle of a personal rediscovery path, Miranda continues to challenge herself with new relationships and new choices. Charlotte, increasingly immersed in the management of a changing family, clashes with the evolution of his daughters, Lily and Rock. Meanwhile, Seema, a sophisticated real estate agent, struggle to find a place also in her heart, not only in the skyline. Lisa is instead closer to Charlotte, and keeps his career and family life in balance and grace.

The cast

The three historical stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return to Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker, with a gallery of faceted intriguing characters: from Mario Cantone as Anthony, to David Eigenberg like Steve, passing through Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Cathy Ang, Alexa Ang, Alexa Ang. Swinton and Niall Cunningham. Next to them, we also find John Corbett in the role of the nostalgic and loved Aidan, Dolly Wells like the pungent Joy of the BBC, and Sebastiano Pigazzi in the role of Giuseppe, a young Italian poet involved in an unpredictable dynamic with Anthony.

When the series ends

The third season of “and Just Like That” is made up of twelve episodes, always broadcast in the early evening on Sky, starting at 9.15 pm. We therefore read, in detail, the seasonal calendar of the series:

First episode – Friday 30 May 2025

Second episode – Friday 6 June 2025

Third episode – Friday 13 June 2025

Fourth episode – Friday 20 June 2025

Fifth episode – Friday 27 June 2025

Sixth episode – Friday 4th July 2025

Seventh episode – Friday 11 July 2025

Eighth episode – Friday 18 July 2025

Ninth episode – Friday 25 July 2025

Tenth episode – Friday 1 August 2025

Eleventh episode – Friday 8 August 2025

Twelfth episode – Friday 15 August 2025

The final episode of “Just Like That …” is therefore broadcast on the day of August, always in the early evening on Sky, and streaming on Now, for the abundant to the service.