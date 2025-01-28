And to think that “your business” risked being closed





As often happens in the films that start from the end, and then develop the plot backwards, to talk about the Exploit of “your business” it is necessary to point the gaze to March 17, 2017, or when everything seemed finished. That day the word ‘The End’ was placed on a game that had underground the audience uninterrupted for thirteen and a half years.

Not even the climate from ‘final greetings’ managed to excite the spectators, who in fact were just 3,691,000, equal to 14.6% of share, against a rival, “Striscia la Notizia”, ​​which on the contrary traveled to the share of 5.3 million (20.6%).

Numbers that read today seem to belong to another era and, above all, are conflicting with respect to a multiplication of the offer that has reduced the audience of the generalist channels. Instead, no, with Stefano De Martino “Affari tuo” returned to break through the 7 million wall, with a share that repeatedly passed 30%, twice as much as it was recorded on the evening of that last act.

Unthowable scenario eight years ago, but also last August. Then many looked above all in Amadeus and his new adventure at nine who, according to the forecasts of the eve, would have had to shine Discovery in the prime time access and, at the same time, move the loyal to Rai 1.

When Amadeus made your business shine (again)

However, the labor has not occurred, with “your business” that proved to be more powerful than the Amadeus effect. Yet, the former artistic director of Sanremo must be recognized the company of having relaunched a format when nobody, and should be underlined nobody, believed it anymore.

In 2021 Carlo Conti had tried to brush up on the title, bringing on stage “Tua deale – Viva Le Sposi”, a spin -off adapted to the first evening that saw competing couples close to the wedding as competitors. It hadn’t gone well, just as the other rib, “family format”, which Amadeus varied in 2022 did not work too much. This was why they all remained speechless when the game-show was re-proposed after Tg1 at 20. Collective perception It was therefore that of an announced flop, the son of an inexplicable fury on a transmission that had apparently nothing more to say.

Amadeus, however, made the miracle, returning rhythm, verve and irony to what, in fact, is nothing more than a bingo with the conductor called to keep the billboard. Between partnerships of couple, musical accompaniments combined with individual calls, a chopped chopped to conquer the offers of the ‘doctor’ and the graft of the ‘lucky region’, able to offer a second chance to the less fortunate, “your business” resumed a Breathe, accumulating a considerable detachment on Canale 5 day after day.

Stefano De Martino master a Ferrari

In any case, De Martino has his merits. He climbed aboard a racing Ferrari and first knew how to avoid skiddations and road exits and, slowly, further increase the speed on the track, bringing his own style and introducing his own language.

Wanting to compare “your business” to Juventus, we can say that if Amadeus was Antonio Conte – capable of raising the team and returning to win after two seventh seats – De Martino is Massimiliano Allegri, helmsman who guaranteed stability and even improved performance in A second phase.

However, it is legitimate to ask which pitfalls would have met De Martino in his path if he had collected the witness that March 17th. And not almost eight years later.