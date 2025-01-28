And to think that "your business" risked being closed

Culture

And to think that “your business” risked being closed

And to think that “your business” risked being closed

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
And to think that “your business” risked being closed
The EU suspends the exemption of visas for Georgian diplomats
Egypt reveals a new treasure: discovered in Saqqara the tomb of the royal doctor of Pharaoh Pepi II