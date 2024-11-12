Andor 2 arrives on Disney+: the release date of the Star Wars “thriller”.

The end is approaching. The debut date for the second and final season of Disney+ has been announced Andorthe “thriller” series starring Diego Luna set in the Star Wars universe and prequel to the film Rogue One.

Andor 2, previews on the plot

The 12 episodes of the second season tell the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging Rebel alliance in the four crucial years leading up to the discovery of the Death Star and the events of Rogue One. The first season followed Cassian on his journey from cynical do-nothing to volunteer revolutionary. The second season of Andor will see him transform from soldier, to leader, to hero, on the path to his epic destiny. As the horizon of galactic war approaches, the previews say, everyone will be put to the test and, as the stakes increase, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicts of interest will become profound.

Andor 2, when it comes out on Disney+

The second season of Andor will be available in Italy, on Disney+, on April 23, 2025.