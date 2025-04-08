Andor 2, the cast and who are the characters of the Star Wars series

For fans of the distant galaxy far the countdown started. April 23, 2025 is the most awaited day. Yes, because that Wednesday officially debuts on Disney+ the second season of Andorthe prequel series of Rogue One It is an essential title for Star Wars lovers.

Andor 2, the characters and the cast

Thanks to the advances on the second season we can already outline some of the characters who will return to the second season of Andor.

Andor 2, when the episodes on Disney+come out: the complete calendar

Cassian Andor (played Diego Luna)

Let’s start with the protagonist, Cassian Andor, future leader of the unit Rogue One which will steal the plans of the Death Star (in Italian translated with black death). In the first season of Andor – between the separation from his Christmas planet, the imprisonment and execution of the adoptive father – he turned into a rebel fighting against the empire.

Luthen Rael (played by Stellan Skarsgård)

In the first season we know him as an antiquarian. But then the truth comes to the surface: it is the head of a network of rebellious spies ready to act against the empire.

Mon Mothma (played by Genevieve O’Reilly)

Mon Mothma is a young senator in the Galactic Senate. It will become one of the leaders of the rebellious alliance.

Dedra MEERO (played by Denise Gough)

Ambitious lieutenant is the security bureau supervisor: it is the imperial officer who hunting for Cassian Andor and one of the ‘villain’ of the first season.

Orson Krennic (played by Ben Mendelsohn)

The director of the advanced research division of the Empire and deals with armaments. He is the security manager of the black death project. It is the main bad guy for Rogue One.

Saw Gerrera (played by Forest Whitaker)

A hard and pure fighter willing to everything to bring the galaxy back to freedom. The most extreme side of rebellion at the empire.

In the second season of Andor of Andor will also return the deputy inspector-player Syril Karn (played by Kyle Ricted), the old friend in danger Bix Caleen (played by Adria Arjona), the Vel Sartha warning light (played by Faye Marsay), the rebellious Kaz belt (played by Varada Sethu), the enigmatic Kleya Marki (played by Elizabeth Dulau), the Droid K-2SO (played by Alan Tudyk).

Andor 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ge4rs2epjsa