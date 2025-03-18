Andor 2, when the episodes on Disney+come out: the complete calendar

Countdown to arrival on Disney+ of the second and last season of Andorthe prequel of the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series will be available in streaming in a particular mode: a tetralogy of trilogies, perhaps in homage to the cinematographic tradition of the distant galaxy.

Andor 2, advances on the plot

The second season of Andor It is set while the horizon of the war approaches and Cassian becomes a key element of the rebellious alliance. Everyone will be put to the test and, as the stakes increase, the betrayals, the sacrifices and conflicts of interest will become profound. Rich in political intrigues and dangers, the series is a prequel of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storythe film that tells the heroic group of rebels that steals the plans of the weapon of mass destruction of the Empire: Death Star (in Italian translated with black death), laying the foundations for the events of the original film of 1977. The series Andor He reports the five -year clock compared to the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the hero of the film, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from selfless and cynical Mr. nobody to a rebellious hero on the way of his epic fate.

Andor 2, when and how the episodes come out

The second season of Andor It will develop into 12 episodes divided into four chapters by three episodes each. The first chapter (episodes 1-3) will debut in Italy on April 23, 2025, followed by the subsequent chapters, with three episodes each, every Wednesday. Here is the calendar.

Andor 2, when the episodes come out: the complete calendar