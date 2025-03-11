Andor, Disney+announcement: on YouTube three free episodes and the summary of the season one

Countdown to the second and last season of Andorthe Star Wars Prequel series of the film Rogue One. Disney+ announces a small gift for old and new fans to prepare for the last round of Cassian carousel five years before the daring and heroic theft of the construction plans of Death Star (in Italian translated with the historic name the black death).

Andor, three free episodes

Starting from 11 March 2025 the first three episodes of the first season are available in Italian on the Star Wars Italia YouTube channel. And it’s not over here. An unpublished 14 -minute summary of Andor’s season 1 is also available on the same channel.

Andor, the summary of the first season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jumjsl2pf3m

Andor, the advances on the plot and the release date of the second season

Andor’s second season arrives on Disney+ April 23, 2025 with the first three episodes and is set while the horizon of the war approaches and Cassian becomes a key element of the rebellious alliance. Everyone will be put to the test and, as the stakes increase, the betrayals, the sacrifices and conflicts of interest will become profound. Andor reports the five -year clock compared to the events of Rogue One To tell the story of the hero of the film, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested and cynical nobody to a rebellious hero on the street of his epic destiny.