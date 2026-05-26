"Over your dead body": trailer, plot and release date of the comedy thriller film starring Jason Segekl and Samara Weaving

After the release in American cinemas, Sul Tuo Cadavere (original title Over Your Dead Body), a film that mixes comedy, thriller and action, arrives streaming on Prime Video also in Italy. Remake of the 2021 Norwegian film The Trip (I wave dager), Sul tuo cavadevere stars Jason Segel (How I met your mother, Shrinking) and Samara Weaving (seen on Prime in the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers). Here is the information on cast, plot and release date and the official trailer in Italian for On Your Corpse.

The cast of Over Your Corpse

The film is directed by Jorma Taccone, the screenplay is by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney. Along with Segel (Dan Burton) and Weaving (Lisa Burton), the cast also includes Paul Guilfoyle, Keith Jardine, Timothy Olyphant and Juliette Lewis.

The plot of Over Your Corpse

Lisa and Dan are a couple in crisis who decide to spend a weekend in an isolated cabin. Both have a secret plan: to murder their partner to collect the insurance and solve their financial problems. However, their plans are turned upside down when they discover they are not alone.

When Over Your Corpse comes out on Prime Video

The film will be released on Prime on Wednesday 10 June.

The trailer for Over Your Corpse