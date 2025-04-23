Andor, the ending of the first season and the summary

April 23, 2025 is the day of debut on Disney+ of the second season of Andorthe Star Wars and prequel of the film “Thriller” series Rogue One. For those who do not remember where we had stayed or for those who want to start immediately from the “second lap” there are shortcuts.

Andor, the summary of the first season

Disney+ chose the Star Wars Italia YouTube channel to “offer spectators a quick review before the start of the new season”, explains a note from the streaming platform. It is an unpublished video – in Italian – of 14 minutes that summarizes all the events of Andor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jumjsl2pf3m

Andor, how season 1 ends

ATTENTION: spoiler.

And here we are talking about the end of the first season. So if you haven’t seen yet Andor forget it.

The first season closes with a post-Credits scene: we discover that the prisoners of prison Narkina 5 (the ‘protagonist’ of episode 8 of the first season) are building the terrifying cannon of Death Star (in Italian Death Death), the colossal weapon of mass destruction of the Empire.

Shortly before in Flashes of rebellion (the original title is Rix Road) We see Cassian returning to Ferrix for the mother’s funeral, Maarva, risking capture. During the funeral, his recording of the woman is shown that incites the population to rebel. The revolt explodes. Cassian takes advantage of it and free Bix. Then he meets Luthen and joins the rebels to fight the empire. In the meantime, Meero, present on the planet to get his hands on Cassian, is overwhelmed by the crowd: Syril manages to bring her safely.