Andy Warhol’s journey to conquer Hollywood

After Truman Capote and the party of the century (2023), Accent Edizioni is the other iconic book by Deborah Davis: it comes out today, Wednesday 26 March, Andy Warhol, 1963. Destination: Los Angelesin Sara Reggiani’s translation. The writer and film producer starts from a particular episode of the life of ‘Candy Andy’ to reconstruct a biography with unusual traits, full of anecdotes and illuminating details.

Andy Warhol’s adventure

In 1963, Andy Warhol is an artist who defeated to emerge. In New York, he is a simple advertising illustrator, who struggles to find a gallery willing to exhibit his first paintings, and is very far from imagining the success that would have invested him a few years. The initial series of dairy dairy products or portraits of Marilyn Monroe do not convince collectors or criticism, and the factory (her study) does not yet exist.

At that moment, just before the phenomenon of pop art explodes and he becomes the most representative artist in the world, Warhol leaves for a car trip in the company of three collaborators to conquer Hollywood. In his adventure through the United States, Warhol’s path intersects with that of some of the most significant names of the time, such as Dennis Hopper, Marcel Duchamp, Peter Fonda, Allen Ginsberg, but also with underground directors, uninhibited actresses, new artists and representatives of the Jet Set.

Davis starts from a journey that in the artist’s official biographies does not deal with a few lines, thus offering an unprecedented look at the father of Pop Art, telling a unique adventure of his kind, against the background of the sparkling sixties.

The author

Deborah Davis is a writer and film producer. He worked as a story editor for the big screen and published several books between essays and novels. Truman Capote and the party of the century (Accent Edizioni, October 2023) was his first translated title in Italian.

