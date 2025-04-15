“Another little favor”, the official trailer of the Italian sequel of the film with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

More than six years after the release in the cinemas of the first film, the sequel of a small favor arrives on first video, the Thriller of Paul Feig with Blake Lively (recently on the former with the discussed It Ends with us) and Anna Kendrick. The new film is titled another small favor, and here are all the things to know on the plot, cast and release date, and finally teaser and official trailer of the film.

The cast of the sequel of a small favor

Another little favor is a film by Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Paul Feig, written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kallidis based on the characters created by Darcey Bell. The film is produced by Paul Feig and Laura Fischer, executive producers are Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer and Marco Valerio Pugini.

The cast is composed of Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

What another little favor is about

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) will find themselves in Italy, in the splendid island of Capri, for Emily’s extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders and betrayals for a wedding that will have more surprising and breathtaking turns than those that dot the road that from Marina Grande leads to the Piazzetta di Capri.

“I have always avoided sequel to my films, but these characters were too funny not to be re -proposed,” said director Paul Feig, who after the satisfaction of this film will put at the top of his wishes “playing the battery in the Dwight Yoakam band”.

When another little favor comes out

After the film preview at the Southwest Conference and Festivals in Austin, March in March, another small favor, lasting 120 minutes, will be released on first videos on Thursday 1st May.

The teaser trailer in Italian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gasxxb0puos

The official trailer in Italian of another small favor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp9n4htelyy