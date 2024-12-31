Anyone who equates Cecilia Sala with the two marines is ignorant or in bad faith

Culture

Anyone who equates Cecilia Sala with the two marines is ignorant or in bad faith

Anyone who equates Cecilia Sala with the two marines is ignorant or in bad faith

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Anyone who equates Cecilia Sala with the two marines is ignorant or in bad faith
A new 7 euro coin from 1 January 2025? All a photomontage
Sweden could invoke NATO Article 4 over Baltic Sea cable rupture