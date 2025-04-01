Apple Intelligence arrives in Italy with iOS 18.4 on iPhone and iPad: what the new one can do

Apple Intelligence in Italian. Credit: Apple



Apple IntelligenceApple’s new personal intelligence system is finally Available in Italy On iPhone, iPad and Mac with the release of iOS 18.4, iPados 18.4 And MacOS Sequoia 15.4. This innovation, arrived after a month of testing, introduces a wide range of advanced functions based on artificial intelligence, integrated into Apple devices to improve productivity, creativity and daily communication. Among the most interesting innovations are the Writing toolswhich allow you to rewrite, review and summarize the texts with a simple touch, and the support to the creation of images through Image Playground The possibility of customizing conversations with emojis generated by the AI ​​using Genmoji. Apple Intelligence, available among others in Italian, German, Francesce and Spanish, also enhances Sirimaking it more natural and interactive, and introduces theVisual intelligencewhich helps to better understand the surrounding environment through the iPhone camera. One of the most relevant characteristics is integration with Chatgptwhich allows you to get answers and generate content without going from one to another.

Apple Intelligence debut, however, was not critical without criticism: in United States one has been intended cause against Apple for alleged deceptive advertisingsince some promised features (in particular those relating to the strengthening of Siri) have arrived late and have not fully satisfied expectations.

What Apple Intelligence can do: the tools for writing and images

Apple Intelligence It stands out for its profound integration in Apple’s operating systems, offering tools that improve textual productivity in a significant way. The Writing tools They allow you to modify, perfect and summarize the texts directly in the system apps for emails, messages and notes, as well as in compatible third parties apps. The function of Rewrite It allows you to choose between different versions of a text, adapting its tone depending on the context: more formal for a working email, more concise for a faster or more friendly message for an informal conversation. The function of Revisionon the other hand, it is not limited to correcting grammatical and syntactic errors, but provides motivated suggestions to improve the quality of the text. With Apple Intelligence it is also possible to summarize long blocks of text in the form of a list of aim, table or synthetic paragraph, improving the readability of its writings in a handful of tap or click.

Apple Intelligence also introduced tools such as Image Playground And Genmoji. The first allows you to create personalized images starting from text descriptions, choosing between different graphic styles, including 3D animation, stylized illustration and detailed technical drawing. The user can generate images with characters inspired by his friends and family, making communications more expressive and personal. GenmojiInstead, it brings the concept of emoji to a new level, allowing you to create new ones from completely descriptions or personal photos, adding details such as accessories or specific facial expressions. Both of these tools are integrated into the messaging apps and in Apple’s caliber and Keynote applications, making them easily accessible to enrich chats, patterns and presentations, and Image Playground is also available as an ad hoc apps.

THE’Photo appthanks to Apple Intelligence, now allows you to carry out advanced searches simply by describing the content of the desired image, both for photos and for videos: for the latter, it is sufficient to describe a fact that happened in a specific moment of the movie to go directly to the frame from which the action described in the research starts. Another function of great utility is Clear awaywhich allows you to remove unwanted elements from the images, preserving the visual integrity of the shot. The function Memories It allows you to automatically create videos starting from a simple text description: AI analyzes the selected images and videos, organizes them in a narrative sequence and generates a coherent assembly.

Sirialthough not having acquired the ultra-advanced skills feared by Apple during the presentation of Apple Intelligence, it has however improved and is now a more intelligent assistant, with whom it is possible to interact more naturally. In addition to better understanding natural language, it is now able to maintain the context between one request and another, allowing a more fluid and conversational interaction. Users can go freely from vocal input to textual typing without interruptions, improving flexibility of use. Siri is also more integrated with the system, allowing you to manage daily activities quickly and efficiently.

THE’Integration with chatgpt The ability of Apple Intelligence further expands. Siri and the writing tools can draw directly on the information and generative skills of Chatgpt without the need to open a dedicated app. For example, you can ask Siri to write a complex text or to generate complementary images to a document, taking advantage of the advanced model of Openai. The user has full control over the activation of this function and can choose whether to connect a chatgpt account or use it anonymously, without requests being stored or used for forming the model.

Another revolutionary aspect is theVisual intelligencewhich exploits the capabilities of the “Made in Cupertino” to analyze the surrounding world through the camera of its device. Users can translate texts in real time, recognize telephone numbers and addresses to quickly add them to contacts or even receive explanations on complex diagrams and images. This function is accessible directly from the camera or the control center, making it immediately available when needed.

Devices compatible with Apple Intelligence: iPhone, iPad, Mac

We remind you that Apple Intelligence is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max or subsequent versions and iPhone 16 or subsequent versions.

iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max or subsequent versions and iPhone 16 or subsequent versions. iPad: Any iPad with A17 Pro or with SoC M1 and following versions.

Any iPad with A17 Pro or with SoC M1 and following versions. Mac: Any Mac with SoC M1 or subsequent versions.

In addition to having one of the aforementioned devices, in order to enable Apple Intelligence, you have to have set the language of the device and the Siri language on an idiom supported by the AI ​​of Apple (like Italian) and on the device they must be Free at least 7 GB of storage space.

The controversies on Apple Intelligence

The arrival in the EU territory of Apple Intelligence did not however have forgotten the controversy that Apple’s technology has aroused in United Stateswhere a group of users has meant one Class action against the company directed by TIM Cookaccusing it of deceptive advertising. According to the complaints, some features announced would not have been available at the time of release, leaving users with alimited experience compared to what is advertised. In the text of the complaint presented by the lawyers of the complaints, among other things we read:

Apple’s advertisements (cultivated) a clear and reasonable consumer expectation that these transformative characteristics would have been available at the time of the release of the iPhone. (…) Contrary to what was stated by the accused on advanced artificial intelligence skills, the products offered a significantly limited or completely absent version of Apple Intelligence, misleading consumers regarding its effective use and performance.

This problem has fueled doubts about the real maturity of the system At the time of launch and on Timing of complete implementation of all the functions provided.