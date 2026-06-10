Apple introduces Siri AI: the voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence on iOS 27

Animation of Siri AI in the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Credit: Apple.



Apple’s new assistant, renamed Siri AIis not a simple update of the old Cupertino voice assistant, but a completely “revised and corrected” system, built on the Apple Intelligence platform, capable of understanding the user’s personal context, reading what appears on the screen and drawing on the Web in real time to offer truly useful answers.

Siri AI will arrive on iOS 27 in one beta version next month in the USA and not in Europe for the moment due to the Digital Markets Act. The assistant can rummage through emails, messages and photos, connect information scattered across different apps and perform actions involving multiple services at once. Do you need to recover the confirmation number of a reservation buried in an old email? Find the restaurant that a friend recommended to you in chat? Looking for photos from a trip with a specific person? Just ask Siri using natural language and the assistant, using Apple Intelligence, will allow you to find what you need. This understanding of personal context It also extends to third-party apps, as long as developers integrate it with Spotlight. The result is an assistant that knows where to look, even when the user doesn’t remember where what is.

The main innovations of Siri AI

One of the most interesting new features is the ability to detect content on the screen. If you receive a message to organize a dinner, you can ask Siri what to bring, discuss with the assistant and then directly save the recipe in Notes. The assistant correctly interprets what he has read and acts accordingly.

On the stock front, Siri AI can now create emails from scratch, edit and share images, look for updated information online and carry on detailed conversations with follow-up questions. More than an assistant, Siri AI is a kind of collaborator.

The integration extends across the entire Apple ecosystem. On iPhone it is activated with the voicewith prolonged pressure on the side button or by swiping down from Dynamic Island and so you can easily start an in-depth conversation. On Mac And iPad it’s inside Spotlight and in system context menuswhere a right click is all it takes to ask about images, files or text on the screen. On Apple Vision Pro it becomes a three-dimensional element in space, which can be activated by looking. Even on the move, Siri AI is available on Apple Watch, CarPlay and AirPods.

Under the hood, Siri AI relies on a new generation of Foundation Modelswith hybrid processing: part on the device, part in the cloud via Private Cloud Compute, Apple’s infrastructure designed to handle the most complex operations without ever retaining personal data. Guarantees that, according to Apple, can be verified by independent experts.

The Apple Intelligence platform is based on a new infrastructure that uses latest generation artificial intelligence models, capable of operating both directly on user devices and through Apple’s private cloud system, called Private Cloud Computer. Credit: Apple.



One also arrives new dedicated Siri appwhich synchronizes conversation history via iCloud: you can start on iPhone and continue on Mac without losing the thread of the conversation. They also improve the voice dictationwith automatic management of capitalization, punctuation and formatting, and the voice customizationwith new options for rhythm and expressiveness. These advanced features will, however, only be available on the most recent Apple devices: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, iPad with M4 chip or later (with at least 12 GB of unified memory) and Mac with M3 chip or later (with at least 12 GB of unified memory).

Complete the pictureexpansion of Visual Intelligence to iPad, Mac and Vision Pro. On the iPhone it is already inside the camera, with a dedicated mode that allows Siri to analyze what is framed. To top it all off, advanced writing tools which generate drafts, rewrite texts and automatically adapt tone and punctuation based on how you usually communicate with each recipient. Siri now also corrects texts in real time as you type anything, practically anywhere in the operating system, including third-party apps.

Siri AI will not arrive in the EU

The new Siri AI features are already accessible to developers and will arrive in public beta within the next month. Then, in autumn, all users with a compatible Apple device will be able to benefit from the new Siri functions. However, it is worth pointing out an important limitation for those who find themselves in Europe: due to the Digital Markets Act, Siri AI will not initially be available in the EUnot with regards to iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at least. In fact, European users will only be able to access it on Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, by setting the device to a supported language (theItalian is among them). Apple said it is working to find a solution that protects user privacy and security.

Regarding the compatible devicesSiri AI will be integrated on iPhone 16 and subsequent models, iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and subsequent models, iPad mini (A17 Pro), MacBook Neo (A18 Pro), iPad with M1 or later, Mac with M1 or later, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 or later, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or following models and Apple Watch SE 3 when paired with a nearby Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.