A comedy about the mother of all conspiracy theories, an adventure for the whole family and a documentary on the wonders of nature. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the December 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, all releases for December 2024

Fly Me to the Moon – The two faces of the Moon (6 December 2024)

We start on December 6, 2024 with Fly me to the moonthe romantic comedy-drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum directed by Greg Berlanti. The cast of the film also includes Nick Dillenburg and Anna Garcia. The film is set in the days of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly when marketing expert Kelly Jones, hired to restore luster to NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc in the already difficult task of launch director Cole Davis. When the White House decides the mission is too important to fail, Jones is tasked with staging a fake Moon landing as a backup plan, and the countdown truly begins.

Wonder Pets in town (December 13, 2024)

We continue on December 13, 2024 with Wonder Pets in the city and the three heroic animals: Izzy the guinea pig, Tate the snake and Zuri the bunny, guests in a nursery school in New York, who travel around the world with their fantastic Jetcar to save animals, giving us adventures to the rhythm of music from mini-opera theme. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri combine their talents and skills as a team to save the day, because together there’s nothing they can’t do. The original voice cast includes Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri and Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

The secrets of animals (18 December 2024)

We end on December 18, 2024 with The secrets of animalsthe documentary narrated by Hugh Bonneville that takes us to discover the intelligent and creative ways in which animals face life’s most extraordinary challenges, from abandoning their den to finding a partner.

