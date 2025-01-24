Sci-fi/thriller, dramedy, mystery and much more. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the releases of February 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, all releases for February 2025

Love to die (5 February 2025)

It starts on February 5, 2025 with Love to deaththe Spanish-language romantic comedy from director Dani de la Orden starring Verónica Echegui and Joan Amargós. The series, we read in the synopsis, tells the story of the cautious Raúl, who reconnects with Marta, a free spirit who has just become pregnant, after being diagnosed with heart cancer. The two resume a friendship that began in childhood and, in a relationship united by destiny, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can Marta, who is afraid of bonding with someone, fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

Mysteries from the Deep (14 February 2025)

It continues on February 14, 2025 with Mysteries from the depthsthe sci-fi/thriller film starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver. The film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean, as the synopsis reads, tells of two highly trained agents who are assigned to occupy watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and carefully guarded gorge, to protect the world from a mysterious evil and unknown that hides inside it. The two bond over a distance as they try to stay vigilant against an invisible enemy. When the apocalyptic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they find themselves forced to work together in a test of physical and mental strength to keep the secret down their throats before it’s too late.

Surface, season 2 (February 21, 2025)

It continues on February 21, 2025 with the second season of Surface. The series, we read in the synopsis, sees Sophie return to her London to reveal the secrets of her past. After suffering a trauma that robs her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to insert herself into the elite of British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a reporter suddenly contacts her and Sophie realizes that they were working together to unearth a shocking scandal involving the dangerous people she has become close to.

The thriller/mystery created by Veronica West stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Millie Brady, Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.

Berlin: Code Red (26 February 2025)

Ends February 26, 2029 with Berlin: code redthe new hospital drama in German. Managing a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s most complicated and overcrowded hospital is no small task for the young doctor Parker (Haley Louise Jones), we read in the synopsis, who seeks a new start in the big city after the implosion of her private life in Monaco. When he tries to implement the necessary reforms, Parker comes up against resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and constantly exhausted hospital staff, who survive only thanks to an indispensable dose of dark humor. Yet, faced with an increasingly unforgiving healthcare system, this battered team must put aside their differences and join forces to save lives. The cast includes Haley Louise Jones, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, Peter Lohmeyer and Benjamin Radjaipour.

