Apple TV+, all releases for January 2025

Thriller, work-comedy, animation. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are the January 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, releases for January 2025

Split, season 2 (January 17, 2025)

It begins on January 17, 2025 with season 2 of Split (Severance in the original), the thriller set in the workplace written and created by Dan Erickson and produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes. In the series Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries whose employees have undergone a split procedure, which surgically divides their professional memories from their personal ones. This bold experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery to unravel that will force him to confront the true nature of his work and himself. In season two, Mark and his friends discover the terrible consequences of playing with the barrier of separation, which will drag them further down a path of trouble and pain.

Prime Target, Season 1 (January 22, 2025)

We continue on January 22, 2025 with another thriller: Prime Target. The series follows Edward Brooks, a brilliant young mathematics graduate on the verge of making a great discovery. If he can find a pattern of prime numbers, he will hold the key to all the computers in the world. He soon begins to realize that an invisible enemy is trying to sabotage his idea before it is even born, which is why he enters the orbit of Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent who has been assigned to observe and report on the behavior of mathematicians . The two begin to piece together the dangerous conspiracy that Edward is at the center of. The cast includes Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babbett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell.

Mythic Quest, season 4 (January 29, 2025)

Ends January 29, 2025 with Mythic Questthe work-comedy created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The fourth season finds the protagonists Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent lights of the office where the Mythic Quest team faces new challenges in a video game landscape ever-evolving, as stars rise, egos clash, relationships blossom and everyone tries to find more work-life balance.

