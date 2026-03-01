Apple TV, all releases for March 2026

Two thrillers, a historical fantasy space drama and animation for the whole family. A new month arrives and Apple TV announces several new features. Here are the March 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV, the series of March 2026

Traques (4 March 2026)

It starts on March 4, 2026 with Traques- The hunta French-language thriller based on the novel “Shoot” by Douglas Fairbairn. The cast includes Benoît Magimel, Mélanie Laurent, Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Frédéric Maranber, Angelyna Danabe-Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire, Yann Goven, Sarah Pachoud and Patrick De Vallette.

In the series, the synopsis explains, Franck and his longtime friends love to spend weekends hunting together, but one Sunday they meet another group of hunters who start targeting them without any explanation. When one of them is hit, Franck’s friends react, knocking out one of the attackers. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep what happened a secret. Franck tries to return to his normal life together with his wife Krystel, but in the following days he begins to feel that he and his friends are being watched, or worse, followed by hunters who are now bent on revenge.

Imperfect Women (March 18, 2026)

It continues on March 18, 2026 with Imperfect Womenthe new psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, and created for television by Annie Weisman. The cast includes Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Wilson Bethel and Sherri Saum.

Based on the novel of the same name by Araminta Hall, “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that destroys the lives of three women linked by a decades-long friendship. This unconventional thriller explores guilt and punishment, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation progresses, the truth comes to light about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

For All Mankind, season 5 (March 27, 2026)

Ends March 27, 2026 with For All Mankindthe historical fantasy space drama created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

Season 5 of “For All Mankind” picks up in the 2010s, time after the Goldilocks asteroid hit. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. As the nations of Earth demand law and order on the Red Planet, tensions continue to rise between those living on Mars and their home planet.

The cast is made up of Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, joined by new regulars in the series: Mirelle Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz and Ines Asserson.

Apple TV, all releases for March 2026