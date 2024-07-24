Apple TV+, all the releases of August 2024

A heist thriller, a comedy with a monkey and a generational dramedy. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are the August 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, August 2024 releases

The Instigators (August 9, 2024)

We start on August 9, 2024 with The Instigatorsthe new film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The heist thriller, the synopsis says, “features two unlikely partners: Rory, a desperate father, and Cobby, an ex-con, who are recruited to pull off a heist of a corrupt politician’s ill-gotten gains. When the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by the police, but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely lost, they convince Rory’s therapist to join them on an adventurous escape through the streets of the city that forces them to put aside their differences and work together to evade capture or worse.”

Carl Hiaasen’s Bad Monkey, Season 1 (August 14, 2024)

We continue on August 14, 2024 with Carl Hiaasen’s Bad Monkeythe comedy starring Vince Vaughn based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen and produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series “tells the story of Andrew Yancy, who was kicked out of the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. After he stumbles upon a case that begins with a human arm being fished out by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove it was murder, he’ll be back in the loop. He just has to get past a cast of strange Florida characters and one evil monkey,” the synopsis reads.

Pachinko – The Korean Wife, Season 2 (August 23, 2024)

We conclude on August 23, 2024 with the second season of Pachinko – The Korean Wifethe dramedy based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name. The series, according to the synopsis, “is a moving story of love and survival that spans four generations, told through the eyes of an extraordinary matriarch, Sunja.” In the second season, “the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make life-threatening decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humbler beginnings.” The second season is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee.

