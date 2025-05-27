Apple TV+, all the releases of June 2025

Thriller, crime, comedy. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of June 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the releases of June 2025

Stick (June 4, 2025)

It starts on June 4, 2025 with Stickthe sporting comedy played and produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. Pryce Cahill is a former professional golf player, recites the synopsis, whose career is derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the failure of his marriage and the dismissal from his work in an Indiana sporting articles shop, Pryce focuses everything on a seventeen -year -old problem named Santi (Peter Dager). “Stick” is a sincere and pleasant comedy on a found family and its relationships, set in the world of golf as it has never been shown before. In addition to Owen Wilson and Peter Dager, the cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and sees Golf Superstar participation such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndam Clark and others. Among the various cameii, they include Jim Nantz and Trevor Impelman, Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark of Good Good, as well as Golf Rapaport Golf enthusiast.

Echo Valley (June 13, 2025)

Continue on June 13, 2025 with Echo Valleythriller directed by Michael Pearce starring Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson. The cast also includes Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, Albert Jones, Kyle Maclachlan

Kate, says the synopsis, is a mother who struggles to find a balance in the relationship with her daughter Claire, deeply tormented. But the situation rushes when Claire shows off the mother’s door in panic, covered with blood … which is not his. While Kate desperately tries to reconstruct the truth behind the incident, he will find himself discovering as far as a mother can go to protect her daughter.

The Buccaneers, Season 2 (June 18, 2025)

Continues on June 18, 2025 with the second season of The buccaneersDramedy with Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, IMOGEN Waterhouse, Mia Threateleton, Christina Hedricks, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, Jacob. Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida. In the first season, we read in the synopsis, a group of young American girls lovers of fun makes London squeezed in the 70s corset of the nineteenth century, kicked off an Anglo-American cultural clash. Now the buccaneers are no longer the invader: England is now their home. Indeed, they are practically governing it.

Smoke (June 27, 2025)

Ends on June 27, 2025 with Smokecrime drama played and produced by Taron Egerton and created by Dennis Lehane. Inspired by facts that actually happened, the miniseries follows the events of a tormented detective and an enigmatic investigator investigating a series of arsoned fires together on the trail of two serial pyromans. In the cast of the series, Rafe Spall, Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo also include.

